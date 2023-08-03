Being an assistant coach in college hockey is a tough job.
The travel schedule that comes with recruiting can be brutal, and you’re basically always on call.
The job will be easier going forward, as NCAA rules now allow Division I hockey programs to have three full-time assistant coaches. In the past, a normal staff has consisted of two-full time assistants and one volunteer assistant.
New Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Luke Strand hired Troy Ward and Keith Paulsen earlier this offseason. He completed his staff by hiring Cory McCracken last week.
This rule change couldn’t come at a better time for the Mavericks.
Strand had a late start on the offseason because he didn’t get the job until April 10. That’s a big deal, especially in the transfer portal era.
Once he got the job, he couldn’t just jump into doing all the things a returning coach would be doing on April 10.
Much of Strand’s time during that first month was spent tending to the current players and building the 2023-24 roster, and he was working for a stretch without any assistants. The returners had to be the first priority, and by all accounts, Strand did good work on the roster. No players entered the portal after he was hired and several intriguing transfers have joined the program.
Strand is still getting to know his players, most of whom he’s never coached and didn’t recruit to MSU. He’s also still getting to know everyone else associated with the program and doing all the things any normal person has to do when they move for a new job.
Ward and Paulsen have undoubtedly been doing all the same things, as they’re also still new to the program and community. McCracken now joins those three in the same boat.
As the start of official practice draws closer, systems will need to be implemented and the focus will shift toward preparing for games. Strand continued the tradition of doing the six-week summer program, but coaches can’t be on the ice for those sessions.
Simply put, there’s a lot to do and it’s never easy to start behind.
The best way to have a good team is to have good players.
Several players have committed to the Mavericks since Strand was hired, but it would make sense that recruiting new players had to go on the back burner just a bit after he was hired. Again, returners and transfers had to be recruited to fill out the team, and Strand was working without assistants.
Now he’s got three assistants, something a lot of programs still don’t have, and that should help the Mavericks catch up on the recruiting front.
The most important role for assistants is recruiting, and you can bet those three are already hard at work.
It’s nice to have help.
Whether it’s that extra visit to a British Columbia Hockey League game that might land a future star, or more time spent watching film of the next opponent, Strand now has extra help.
In a time of transition, the Mavericks may benefit from that more than most teams.
