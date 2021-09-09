The preseason noise can finally stop.
Week 1 of the NFL season officially starts tonight when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the rest of the teams opening their respective seasons Sunday or Monday.
For the last two months, we’ve been bombarded with Vikings news from their Eagan training facility — good and bad.
The Vikings head to Cincinnati to play the Bengals Sunday, so we’ll actually get a real look at all the different strengths and flaws we’ve been hearing about.
I have no idea what’s going to happen Sunday, let alone where the Purple will be at in Week 9, but here are a few things I think will be key in 2021.
1. The Cousins-Zimmer relationship: Winning teams are generally driven by a good head coach-quarterback combination.
The Mike Zimmer-Kirk Cousins partnership has always been an interesting one.
It was pretty clear that Zimmer wasn’t a fan of the massive contract Rick Spielman gave Cousins prior to the 2018 season. He would’ve preferred the team retain Teddy Bridgewater, someone he clearly respects and admires, on a more affordable contract.
When Cousins was posting great numbers early in 2018, Zimmer fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo because he felt the offense was too pass-heavy.
This summer, Zimmer hasn’t hesitated to speak his mind about the COVID-19 vaccination status of Cousins and others.
Through it all, both insist the relationship is fine, but there’s no way to know what happens behind closed doors.
It’s hard to imagine this team reaching it’s full potential if these two have a strained relationship.
2. Cornerback play: Cornerback is as important as any position group in today’s pass-happy NFL.
It may have been the Vikings’ weakest last season.
Veterans Bashaud Breeland and Patrick Peterson were listed as the starters on the first unofficial depth chart earlier this week, and there’s no reason to believe they won’t be the two main cornerbacks leaned upon.
Cameron Dantzler has had a rough summer by many accounts. First-round pick Jeff Gladney is no longer with the team.
Pro Football Focus’ cornerback rankings had Breeland and Peterson ranked 57th and 83rd at the position last season, respectively.
If those two aren’t better this year, it’s hard to imagine this defense taking a big step forward.
3. The left side of the offensive line: We’ve got a pretty good read on what right tackle Brian O’Neill and center Garrett Bradbury are as players, and in the case of Bradbury, it isn’t that intriguing.
Oli Udoh is a nice story, but I find it hard to believe the Vikings will get good play from the right guard spot in 2021.
However, at left tackle and left guard, we basically know nothing.
Can first-round pick Christian Darrisaw get healthy and play to the potential many analysts feel he has?
Can second-year left guard Ezra Cleveland take another step forward after returning to the side of the line he played in college?
These two players each seem to have a wide range of outcomes that many others on the roster don’t have.
If both were to play well, it could lift an already solid offense to new heights. If the Vikings don’t get production from either, the offensive line will likely be a liability.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.