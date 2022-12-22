We’ve reached the college hockey season’s holiday break, a point recognized as the unofficial halfway mark.
There have been some positives, but at 10-9-1, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team isn’t where it wants to be.
Here are three thoughts on MSU’s first half:
1. It isn’t easy to dominate: Given the Mavericks’ recent track record and what the team looked like on paper back in September, it would’ve seemed unreasonable not to have high expectations coming into this season.
Twenty-one players from last year’s national runner-up team were back, and MSU had just put together a staggering .864 winning percentage. In 2020-21, that number was .804, while it was at .842 in 2019-20.
As incredible as that three-season run was, it’s unfair to expect any program to win 80% of its games every year. The college hockey landscape changes more year-to-year now than it ever has, which makes that type of consistency even harder.
MSU is currently at .550, and if you’ve watched those 20 games, there haven’t been any cheap wins. However, seven of the nine losses came by a single goal, and MSU was clearly the better team in several of those games. They haven’t deserved .800, but they’ve certainly been better than .550.
2. Some good young players: Freshmen forwards Christian Fitzgerald and Luc Wilson are going to produce a lot of points in Mavericks sweaters. Each came to MSU with a strong track record of production in junior hockey, and it’s easy to see why they put up so many points.
Fitzgerald plays with tremendous pace and is versatile enough to play center or wing. He’s shown a confidence to shoot the puck that freshmen usually don’t have, and he’s hot going into the break with four goals in his last four games. MSU coach Mike Hastings is already consistently using Fitzgerald in big spots, and he’s earned that.
The big breakout hasn’t come quite yet for Wilson, but he’s clearly got a combination of vision, deception and hockey sense that can’t be taught. He just sees the game a step ahead, and it’s already led to some impressive assists.
That poise and creativity should make him a mainstay on the power play and in the top-6 in future seasons. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he grabbed a bigger role in the second half.
3. Blue-line depth tested: We knew the departures of Jack McNeely, Wyatt Aamodt and Benton Maass were a big deal. However, they were overshadowed by the losses of Nathan Smith, Julian Napravnik and Dryden McKay.
Bennett Zmolek hasn’t been able to play yet this season due to injury, and it appears freshman Mason Wheeler might also be battling an injury.
The deep D-core was the most underrated part of last season’s team, and that unit went much of the year without a big injury. The departures and injuries have left this team’s D-core thin.
Some inexperienced players have had to take on bigger roles, and the experienced guys are playing big minutes. That unit might look a lot different in February if guys can get healthy and a bit more comfortable in their roles.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.