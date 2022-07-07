It felt like the Minnesota Timberwolves were going to make a big trade after coming up short against the Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs.
Turns out, that trade ended up being a little bigger than we thought — figuratively and literally.
Enter 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert.
The Timberwolves shocked the NBA world last week, sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and Walker Kessler to the Utah Jazz as part of a package for Gobert.
More importantly, Utah also got Minnesota’s 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in the trade. The first three picks were all dealt with no protection, while the 2029 pick has top-five protection.
That’s a lot to digest, so we’ll go one asset at a time. Gobert is the place to start.
The massive center has compiled an impressive list of accolades. He’s a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a three-time all-star. He’s also made an All-NBA team four times, including the last three years.
It’s easy to see why Gobert, 30, was attractive to Wolves’ president Tim Connelly. He might be both the best defender and rebounder in the league, two things Minnesota struggled mightily with in the postseason loss to Memphis.
The Grizzlies were able to beat the Wolves up in the paint when Karl-Anthony Towns was on the floor, and it was even worse when he was in foul trouble, a common problem.
The fit with Towns is going to be heavily scrutinized, as the Wolves are paying a lot of money to a pair of big men in a league that seems to be going smaller.
Defensively, there’s a concern that Towns may spend too much time guarding on the perimeter. Offensively, Towns seemed to excel on the perimeter when he was being guarded by other centers, which won’t be the case as often with Gobert on the floor.
It’s hard to know exactly how those things will work out, but Towns having more freedom to play on the perimeter offensively can’t hurt. He’s a .397% career 3-point shooter, and he should get to take more of those.
D’Angelo Russell feeding Towns for a 3-pointer off a Gobert screen sounds pretty deadly.
If Towns gets burned by smaller power forwards on occasion defensively, Gobert will be at the rim to clean it up.
Losing Beverley hurts from a leadership and defensive standpoint, and someone is going to have to fill Beasley’s role as a shooter. However, the Wolves did this deal without giving up Russell or Jaden McDaniels, which was clearly the goal.
Instead, they opted to throw draft capital at Utah. The 2027 unprotected first is the prize of the deal. The 2029 top-five protected pick and 2025 unprotected pick could also pay off big.
The Jazz are hoping the core of Russell, Anthony Edwards, McDaniels, Towns and Gobert will underperform or fall apart in time for that 2025 pick to be in the lottery. Maybe the 2027 pick could be top-three.
It’s easy to see why both teams made this deal. The Wolves added a star while keeping their core intact, and the Jazz are now starting a rebuild with a bunch of picks.
The Timberwolves are going to be better in the short-term because of this.
How good?
They’ll certainly have a chance to win a playoff series for the first time since 2003-04, which is exciting for the fans.
This is a risk, but to have a chance to win big in the NBA playoffs, it’s the kind of risk you need to take.
Gobert isn’t going to carry the Wolves to an NBA title. Their ultimate ceiling is going to depend on the upside of Edwards.
However, if Edwards becomes a legitimate superstar on the perimeter, Gobert’s rebounding and defense might be the reason the Wolves win a big Game 7. Or the reason they win enough regular-season games to have an easier path through the playoffs.
In any event, Timberwolves basketball is going to be a lot more interesting and fun to watch next winter.
For a fanbase that’s endured a lot of losing, it’s hard to complain about adding a top-20 player.
