The Minnesota State men’s hockey team has a lot of forwards back.
The nine returners upfront are Tanner Edwards, Adam Eisele, Connor Gregga, Josh Groll, Will Hillman, Zach Krajnik, Sam Morton, Lucas Sowder and Luc Wilson.
We’re pretty familiar with several of those players, but unlike in recent years, there aren’t many in that group who have a lot of experience in top-six roles.
No one in that group is a preseason award lock.
Most of the players who filled the scoring roles last season either graduated or transferred, which means there’s going to be a lot of opportunity.
That opportunity should make things very interesting.
There are certainly a few good bets among the returners to fill top-six roles.
Sowder finished last season on the second line and is a proven commodity on both special teams units. Morton was the team’s first-line center when he went down with a season-ending knee injury in November. He looked like MSU’s best forward in the opening weeks of the season.
It feels pretty wide open beyond those two, but some within that group of returners will almost certainly rise.
Krajnik was a breakout player during the second half in a bottom-six role last season, and Groll has been a mainstay in the bottom six the last two seasons. Wilson, a sophomore wing, didn’t ever get consistent playing time, but his offensive skill was on clear display in flashes. His big numbers in juniors may be an indicator that those flashes can become the norm.
Six new forwards will join the roster, and they’ll also be part of the competition.
Brett Moravec and Kade Nielsen will be incoming freshmen, while Kaden Bohlsen (Nebraska-Omaha), Brian Carrabes (Boston University), Tyler Haskins (Denver) and Jordan Steinmetz (St. Lawrence) join the program via the portal.
Moravec, who originally signed with Wisconsin, had a huge season for Penticton in the British Columbia Hockey League in 2022-23. He finished with 74 points (39-35—74) in 71 games and has helped the Vees win the last two BCHL titles.
Haskins and Carrabes each didn’t get consistent playing time early at big-time programs, but both were significant offensive contributors in the United States Hockey League.
Players emerge as offensive contributors each season, and it can be hard to see it coming. Two years ago it was Brendan Furry who burst onto the scene. Last season it was Christian Fitzgerald.
MSU struggled to score five-on-five goals for stretches last season, and some less experienced players will be tasked with carrying the scoring load in 2023-24.
It’ll have to be multiple players who step up, and it’ll likely be different players at different times.
Who provides that scoring punch will be one of the most intriguing things to follow leading up to and during the season.
