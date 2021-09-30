Difficult nonconference schedules have been a constant throughout the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s accession over the last decade.
Head coach Mike Hastings hasn’t hesitated to schedule the likes of Minnesota, North Dakota, Minnesota-Duluth, St. Cloud State, Providence, Boston University and Nebraska-Omaha, with the Mavericks winning a lot of those games.
In the first season of what will be a more difficult Central Collegiate Hockey Association schedule, Hastings isn’t pulling any punches in the nonconference slate.
The Mavericks are playing the most treacherous nonconference schedule of the Hastings era, including an incredibly difficult three-week stretch to start the season.
“Four months ago, this seemed like a really good idea. As it gets closer — you wonder a little bit,” Hastings joked last week at CCHA media day. “Year-in and year-out, we as a program have tried to schedule nonconference games in a real aggressive manner. That’s for hopefully having our players being prepared at the end of the year.
“It’s worked for us before ... but when you schedule those games, you’ve got to win some of them.”
It starts with a road series at defending national champion and No. 1-ranked UMass Saturday and Sunday. The Minutemen will be playing in front of a sold-out crowd, and a national championship banner will be unveiled 30 minutes before puck drop Saturday.
That might be the most raucous and difficult environment the Mavericks play in all season.
The following weekend, No. 2 St. Cloud State — the team that ended the Mavericks season at the Frozen Four in April — comes to Mankato for a pair of games.
The gauntlet concludes at the Ice Breaker Tournament on Oct. 15-16 at Minnesota-Duluth. The No. 5 Mavericks will be playing two of No. 3 Michigan, No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth and No. 12 Providence.
MSU will also play a home-and-home with Duluth and a home series against Arizona State in the middle of the season.
Following the initial three-week burst, the Mavericks get a weekend off before opening CCHA play Oct. 29-30 at home against Northern Michigan.
Anything is possible, but it’s highly unlikely the Mavericks are going to win all of those nonconference games.
But that isn’t the point.
The ultimate goal is to be as prepared as possible for a wild, single-elimination tournament that’s going to determine a national champion.
Playing the best teams — win, lose or draw — is the best way to do that.
There’s going to be adversity during games against teams like UMass, St. Cloud and Duluth.
When you’re in a one-and-done situation like the NCAA tournament, there may be room for a bad period, but not a bad game.
We saw that in MSU’s first-round game against Quinnipiac last season. The Mavericks came out flat in the first period, but responded with much better efforts in the second and third, allowing them to eventually overcome a two-goal deficit.
Talent and matchups are always going to matter, but teams that can make adjustments and respond to adversity quickly are going to be in the best position to succeed in March and April.
Hastings wants the Mavericks to be that kind of team.
MSU’s record may not be perfect by Halloween, but try not to worry about that too much.
Experiencing some adversity in October is a lot more important than having a few extra wins.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
