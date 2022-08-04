The Major League Baseball trade deadline passed Tuesday afternoon, and the hours leading up to it were extremely entertaining.
Swaps were happening at a furious pace, including a blockbuster that sent superstar Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Many feel the trade, which netted the Washington Nationals some highly regarded prospects, is one of the most significant in league history.
There was some question if the Twins would buy or sell after a rough July, but the front office totally went on the offensive.
President of baseball operations Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine were aggressive buyers, and they came away with a pretty nice haul.
Emilio Pagán’s struggles in high-leverage relief situations have been extremely frustrating.
Enter Jorge Lopez from Baltimore.
Lopez struggled mightily as a swingman in previous years, but has been one the league’s best closers this season. He entered play Wednesday with a 1.68 earned-run average and a 0.972 WHIP across 44 outings, a showing good enough to earn him a trip to the All-Star Game.
It took Lopez just seven pitches to set the Tigers down in order for his first save in a Twins’ uniform Wednesday.
Yennier Cano, Cade Povich, Juan Rojas and Juan Nunez all went to Baltimore in the deal, which seems well worth it.
The Twins have Lopez under team control for both 2023 and 2024.
Their most high-profile move of the day was the addition of starting pitcher Tyler Mahle, with top-30 prospects Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Steve Hajjar going to the Reds in the swap.
Mahle isn’t quite as exciting as Luis Castillo or Frankie Montas, but he has a much higher ceiling than pitchers like Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer.
His 4.40 ERA doesn’t jump off the page, but the underlying numbers suggest he’s been better than that, and he was better than that in both 2020 and 2021.
The fastball is his best pitch, and he should fare better at Target Field than he did in hitter-friendly Cincinnati. His splits on the road have certainly been better.
The Twins sent some intriguing prospects to the Reds, but Mahle is under team control in 2023.
Right-handed reliever Michael Fulmer was also acquired from Detroit, as was catcher Sandy Leon from Cleveland.
Fulmer, a former Rookie of the Year, made the transition to the bullpen last season and has been solid in the role.
He should certainly help the Twins.
Leon provides needed depth at catcher in the absence of Ryan Jeffers.
These aren’t anything close to franchise-changing deals, but I don’t think anyone really expected that.
The pitching need was addressed in a way that makes this team better than it was a week ago, and should also help into 2023.
The Twins still aren’t close to the top contenders in the American League, but after the White Sox and Guardians did essentially nothing, winning the weak American League Central is well within reach.
