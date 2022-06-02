The Minnesota Twins entered play Wednesday at 30-21 with a five-game lead atop the American League Central.
Not bad for a team that finished last in the division in 2021.
Like all teams, the Twins have flaws, but they’ve done one thing much better than last season.
In 2021, the team’s ERA ranked 26th in MLB at 4.83. That number is down to 3.44 in 2022, which ranks seventh.
Coming into the season, I thought starting pitching was the team’s biggest weakness, but it’s been a strength. Twins’ starters have combined for an ERA of 3.24, which ranks fifth.
President of baseball operations Derek Falvey appears to have nailed the Joe Ryan-Nelson Cruz trade that went down last July.
Ryan, a 25-year-old rookie, has a 2.43 ERA and 0.992 WHIP through eight starts.
Those numbers aren’t likely representative of what the typical Ryan season will end up looking like, but he seems poised to be a low-end No. 2 or high-end No. 3 in the coming years, if he can avoid serious injury.
Sonny Gray has been fantastic, with an ERA and WHIP that almost mirror Ryan’s. However, he might be headed to the injured list with a pec issue.
Bailey Ober missed some time with an injury, but he’s back, and has been good in his six starts with a 3.22 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.
Dylan Bundy is prone to being knocked around at times, but he throws enough strikes to be a competent back-end option. Chris Archer has been a bit better at preventing runs to this point, but the walks make him very frustrating to watch.
The Twins’ .723 OPS ranks eighth in MLB, which is actually down from .738 in 2021, which ranked 11th.
However, offense is down around the league compared to the previous half-decade, so a lot of the individual numbers may not look great. For comparison, the Braves were eighth in OPS last year at .754. The White Sox were eighth in 2020 at .759.
Cold weather, humidors in every park and a different baseball are likely all factors.
Defensively, the Twins are strong when the majority of the starters are at their normal spots, but that’s going to be the big question.
What kind of injury luck will they have?
The injury bug is biting them hard right now in the midst of an eight-game week.
Byron Buxton is nursing a knee injury that may very well be impacting his performance. Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler have recently missed games with ankle and quad issues, respectively.
Gray has the pec problem. Carlos Correa and Ryan are each on the COVID-19 list. Royce Lewis is on the injured list with a bone bruise in his surgically repaired knee, and Miguel Sano is also on the IL with a knee injury.
There’s no question the Twins have benefited from an easy schedule these first two months. They’ve played 25 games against Detroit, Kansas City and Oakland and are 17-8 in those games.
There are still over 100 regular-season games to go, and it’s going to get tougher really soon, with a nine-game stretch against the top three teams in the AL East that starts on Friday.
More pitching is likely needed in order to make a playoff run, but this Twins team has a foundation that’s good enough to win a weak division, assuming decent health.
