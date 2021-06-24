Coming into 2021 off two straight American League Central Division titles, the Twins’ position seemed clear — squarely in a contention window.
The roster that had won those titles was mostly intact, with most of the players in their primes, or showing little to no signs of decline.
As is often the case in professional sports, things haven’t gone as planned.
Players with relatively established track records have underperformed, injuries have been an issue (throughout the league) and the Twins’ offseason additions have been mostly disastrous.
We’re left with a last-place team sitting at 31-42 as of this writing, with little to no shot of returning to the postseason for a third consecutive year.
With the July 31 trade deadline quickly approaching, it’s time to ask the age-old question — are the Twins buyers or sellers?
The answer to that question is simple: sellers.
But just how much to sell is a complicated question.
Normally, when looking to sell, teams are hoping to move players on expiring contracts, with the obvious intent of not losing them for nothing in free agency.
The Twins don’t have many players of value who fit that description.
J.A. Happ, Matt Shoemaker, Michael Pineda, Hansel Robles, Andrelton Simmons and Nelson Cruz each have contracts that expire after 2021 and Alex Colome has a mutual option with a buyout.
Other than Cruz, there doesn’t seem to be anything that would fetch a significant return among that group, and Cruz’s value is hurt by the fact that only half the league will have interest in a designated hitter.
Looking ahead to the Twins’ free agent class of 2022, there’s some more interesting names. We’ve already heard plenty of rumors about José Berríos being dealt this July, and Byron Buxton and Taylor Rogers would also seem to be intriguing targets to contenders.
President of baseball operations Derek Falvey has a decision to make: Is it time to blow this up and rebuild or should we wait another year and try to reload?
Given how long and painful small-market MLB rebuilds can be, I’d prefer the latter. With so much of this core under contract or control in 2022 and beyond, it doesn’t seem like rushing into a rebuild makes sense.
Trade Cruz, as well as Pineda, Simmons and Robles if you can get anything for them.
That seems like a no-brainer.
As bad as the offseason imports were this year, Falvey and general manager Thad Levine have done pretty well on that front in the past, so there’s reason to believe outside help could be coming. It would certainly be hard to do much worse this offseason.
With better health, better personnel moves, the continued development of Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach and the arrival of Royce Lewis, it seems like 2022 could be much more like 2019 and 2020 than 2021.
And if not, Buxton, Berríos and Rogers should still be plenty valuable to contenders next July.
