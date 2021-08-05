What an exciting trade deadline.
Whether your team is contending or in last place, late July is always an interesting time to be a Major League Baseball fan, and last week’s action and rumors made for some great theatre.
The Cubs traded three franchise icons that helped end their infamous World Series drought in 2016. The Dodgers added a pair of superstars to help in their repeat bid. The Yankees added the left-handed bats they needed to balance their lineup.
As many expected, the Twins were sellers, and if you were following along on Twitter in the hours leading up to the deadline, it may have been a bit stressful.
After José Berríos was dealt to Toronto early Friday afternoon, Byron Buxton, Josh Donaldson and Kenta Maeda rumors quickly came to the forefront, though those players all eventually ended up remaining in Minnesota.
When the dust settled, the Twins had moved Berríos, Nelson Cruz, J.A. Happ and Hansel Robles, and by most accounts, the returns seemed to be pretty good.
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, who graded all 30 teams on their deadline performance, gave the Twins an A, citing what he felt were very strong returns in the Cruz and Berríos deals, specifically.
Reading about prospects isn’t nearly as fun as watching Berríos and Cruz do their respective things, but in both cases, the Twins’ front office made the correct decision.
It seemed the Twins were asking for a lot in return for Berríos, and they got exactly that in Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson.
Many scouts felt Martin was the second-best pure hitter in the 2020 draft, and at 22, there’s a good chance the former fifth overall pick will be with the Twins at some point next season.
Many of the major prospect outlets rank Martin in their top 25.
Woods Richardson, a right-handed pitcher, isn’t having a great statistical season in 2021, but as a 20-year-old in Class AA, you can probably give him a pass for some control issues that were nonexistent over 106 2/3 innings in 2019.
Those same outlets mostly consider him a top-100 prospect, with his seemingly legitimate four-pitch mix being the big draw.
There had been talk about a Berríos extension for years, but it was clear that Berríos and his representation wanted to hit the free-agent market to maximize his earning potential.
The Twins simply weren’t willing to pay what Berríos could command on the open market.
In the case of Cruz, he seems to have really enjoyed his time in Minnesota, and indicated he would certainly consider signing a free-agent deal with the Twins this offseason, just as he did last offseason.
Looking ahead to 2022, it’s hard to tell which direction the front office will take the franchise.
Dealing Berríos is a big blow in terms of next season, but there wasn’t a total fire sale.
Is the front office looking to do more selling this offseason when Buxton and Taylor Rogers are healthy, or is the plan to extend Buxton and reload around promising young pieces that include Martin, Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff?
We’ll never know what deals the team didn’t make last week, but the moves it made were prudent.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
