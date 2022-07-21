A month ago, the Twins’ status ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline seemed very clear: buyers.
However, if you’ve read Twins Twitter over the last week, there seems to be some who are questioning that notion, despite the club holding a two-game lead in the American League Central.
Would a team leading its division on July 20 really sell ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline?
As currently constructed, the Twins probably aren’t a serious World Series contender.
They happen to be in the American League’s weakest division, and that’s why they’re in first place.
Five teams in the American League have higher winning percentages than the Twins. More importantly, the Yankees and Astros are each significantly better. Some feel the gap between the Twins and those top teams is reason enough to sell.
Carlos Correa’s presence on the roster seems to be the main source of the debate. A true fire sale isn’t a logical option.
Correa can opt out of his contract at the end of the season (which he’ll almost certainly do) and bolt for a new team. He’s made it clear that he enjoys playing in Minnesota and is open to signing a long-term deal with the club, but it doesn’t seem likely the Twins’ front office would give Correa a market value long-term contract.
There’s no doubt some contender would pay the Twins handsomely for their shortstop, who has a long history of postseason success.
Dealing Correa wouldn’t signal a rebuild, rather a reset, with the Twins adding more young assets or prospects to an already strong and relatively young core.
Punt 2022, with the chance of coming back stronger in 2023.
It’s a plan that has merit, but I don’t think it’s the right way to go.
The Twins are far from perfect, but it really feels like this wouldn’t even be a discussion if the front office hadn’t made the Taylor Rogers trade just days before the season started.
If Rogers had pitched in all the high-leverage situations Emilio Pagán has worked in to date, this team might have five more wins, including several more against second-place Cleveland. I don’t know what their lead in the division would be, but it’d be more than two games.
The Twins have a deep pool of versatile position players who certainly have a puncher’s chance against other American League contenders.
Trade for two late-inning relief options and another starter, and the pitching staff could have that same chance.
As good a chance as the Yankees or Astros?
Still no.
However, the Twins are never likely to enter the postseason as the favorite with their current payroll limitations in comparison to the bigger-market clubs.
Given the Twins recent track record in the postseason, it’s easy to be jaded.
But you can’t win in the playoffs if you aren’t in them.
This team has a good chance to win the division with a little bit of pitching help, and that’s worth something.
The odds won’t be in their favor in October, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to get there.
