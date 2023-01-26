The Minnesota Twins spent 108 days in first place in the American League Central last season.
The club was aggressive at the trade deadline, acquiring starter Tyler Mahle, as well as relievers Jorge Lopez and Michael Fulmer for the stretch run.
It all ended up falling apart, as there were just too many injuries. The Twins went 11-22 in September and October en route to a 78-84 finish.
“We got to a point in the season where I think we could answer the question, ‘how many injuries is too many injuries for us to sustain?’ That happened sometime in late August or early September,” Twins general manager Thad Levine said Wednesday, as the Twins Winter Caravan came to Kato Ballroom.
The hope is to avoid a similar fate in 2023, and Levine and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey are trying to build a roster that can both withstand, and maybe even circumvent, some of those pesky injuries.
After a bizarre turn of events, Carlos Correa signed a long-term contract to remain in Minnesota.
The Twins clearly got a discount due to the Giants’ and Mets’ concerns about the shortstop’s ankle, but after a season filled with bad luck, the Twins deserved an offseason break.
Prior to signing Correa, the Twins added Joey Gallo and Christian Vázquez via free agency and traded for infielder Kyle Farmer. Since the Correa signing, they’ve traded Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects, and acquired outfielder Michael A. Taylor from the Royals.
It’s a sequence of moves that makes a lot of sense, given the way things transpired in 2022.
The Arraez trade has been somewhat unpopular, but there’s no question Lopez is a significant boost to the rotation. With Kenta Maeda seemingly healthy after having Tommy John surgery in 2021, the rotation should be better and deeper in 2023.
Taylor’s arrival indicates that Byron Buxton is going to get regular off days from playing center field, something that seems smart given his injury history. Taylor isn’t great with the bat, but he’s phenomenal defensively. There won’t be a big drop off in center field when Taylor is there.
The Twins now have three left-handed hitting corner outfielders — Max Kepler, Trevor Larnach and Gallo — to go along with Buxton and Taylor. Maybe there’s another move coming, or maybe Gallo is going to be the main Arraez replacement at first base.
It’s also possible the front office just wants the extra depth after Buxton, Kepler and Larnach dealt with injuries last season.
If the Twins enter the season with all five of those guys, there’s going to be a lot of good outfield defense played at Target Field this summer.
“I think it could be really exciting,” Levine said of the club’s outfield defense. “You marry that up with a pitching staff that is predominantly fly ball. It’s not totally, but it’s more fly ball than ground ball pitchers.”
The only regulars from last season likely to leave as free agents are catcher Gary Sanchez and starters Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer. They also traded Gio Urshela to the Angels.
The Twins have gotten deeper in a meaningful way this offseason. If one or both of Alex Kirilloff and Royce Lewis can be totally healthy by mid-season, that will only add to it.
After a season like 2022 and given the track records of certain players, it’s easy to be pessimistic about new and lingering injuries significantly impacting 2023.
However, if the Twins can have league-average health, depth might actually end up being a strength.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.