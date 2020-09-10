After an offseason unlike any other, football is finally back.
The Minnesota Vikings are set to open the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, an occasion that might be getting more hype if the circumstances away from the sports world were different. Despite that, it’s safe to say the Purple’s return will provide a welcomed distraction.
On the football field, it’s been an offseason of change for a Vikings team that’s had amazing continuity over the last half-decade.
Let’s look at some of those changes, as well as what’s stayed the same, as we try to imagine what the new season might bring.
Offensively, the place to start seems to be coordinator, where Gary Kubiak will take over for Kevin Stefanski. This is a switch most feel is insignificant, as Kubiak was on staff last season as an assistant.
Not sure I agree.
Last season, the Vikings ran the ball 476 times, which was fourth most in the league and up from 357 attempts in 2018. This came as no surprise to many, after Mike Zimmer fired John DeFilippo about 75% of the way through 2018 for passing too much. Stefanski was either chosen because he thought like Zimmer or agreed to do as he was told. There’s also no doubt a healthy Dalvin Cook played a role in that spike in rushes.
I’m not going to read too much into Kubiak’s history as a play-caller because those things are always personnel-dependent. However, at a glance, he hasn’t ever been super run-heavy at various places including Denver, Houston and Baltimore.
Cook is clearly the focal point of this offense, and losing Stefon Diggs certainly won’t help the passing game. We know Zimmer wants to run, but he may not have as much say with an experienced play-caller like Kubiak around.
It’ll be similar from a roster standpoint with nine of 11 starters returning, but I expect more balance on offense in 2020.
While the offense is boring, the transformation of the Vikings defense may very well determine how far the team can go.
Long-time standouts Xavier Rhodes, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Jayron Kearse and Andrew Sendejo have all left. Michael Pierce, Joseph’s replacement, has opted out, and Danielle Hunter will miss at least the first three weeks of the season due to injury.
There are a lot of big names there, but some of them are just that, names. Rhodes, Griffen and Joseph weren’t the players we were used to last season, and the defense slipped in a big way because of it.
But there’s still something to be said for experience, and the Vikings won’t have much of it at certain positions, most notably cornerback. Can Mike Hughes and Holton Hill really hold up as starters? Will rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler be able to pick up the slack if they can’t?
It seems like this unit could certainly struggle, but Zimmer knows cornerbacks, so it’s fair to give him the benefit of the doubt.
It’s easy to see a scenario where the offense continues to be solid, and Zimmer is able to put together a decent defense. In fact, I’d say it’s the most likely outcome, and that’s the problem.
There are several really good teams in the NFC, including the 49ers, Seahawks, Saints, Packers, Bucs and Cowboys.
The last two years, I would have included the Vikings in a preseason list like that without hesitation.
This year, I’m not so sure.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
