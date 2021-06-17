The Vikings’ defense entered last season with plenty of question marks.
A fantastic core that had carried the unit through much of the Mike Zimmer era was either gone or aging, and then the bad breaks started.
On the defensive line, Michael Pierce opted out and Danielle Hunter did not play a snap. At linebacker, Anthony Barr sustained a season-ending injury in the second game and Eric Kendricks, the unit’s best player, ended up missing five games. In the secondary, a young group of corners struggled mightily in coverage.
The end result wasn’t pretty.
The Vikings ranked 29th in the league at 29.7 points allowed per game, up from 18.9 points allowed in 2019. In the seven-year Zimmer era, the team had never allowed more than 21.4 prior to 2020.
With minicamp underway, there seems to be more optimism surrounding the defense, but I’m still skeptical.
The optimism starts with Hunter, who appears to be healthy and finally has his contract situation resolved.
That’s a big deal.
He’s a true superstar when he’s right and should be able to provide a huge boost to a pass rush that only mustered 23 sacks last season.
Pierce has returned after opting out, and the Vikings have signed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from the Giants. They also brought back DT Sheldon Richardson, who spent 2019 and 2020 with the Browns.
In the secondary, it’s a similar situation, with veteran corners Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland and Mackensie Alexander brought in to provide stability. The Vikings have also signed Xavier Woods from Dallas to take over for Anthony Harris at free safety.
There are some fairly big names in this group.
Peterson has been one of the league’s best corners in recent years and people just saw Breeland play in the last two Super Bowls. Richardson and Alexander have each been useful players for the Vikings in the past.
However, make no mistake, there’s a lot of risk with these veterans.
Breeland, Alexander and Peterson ranked 57th, 63rd and 83rd in Pro Football Focus’ cornerback rankings last season, respectively. Woods was the 56th-ranked safety.
On the defensive line, PFF had Tomlinson 25th among interior defenders, but Richardson was 48th. Pierce has graded well in the past, but in a year-to-year league, who knows how the year away will affect him.
Last season, the mantra was “in Zimmer we trust.” He’s had great defenses throughout the course of his career, so he deserved the benefit of the doubt.
Mostly because of poor play and lack of depth, along with some bad breaks, it was an unmitigated disaster.
Maybe getting back Hunter and Pierce, signing these veterans and better luck on the injury front will make everything better.
In fact, it seems there’s a good chance it will be better in 2021.
However, I’m not going to just assume the unit will be solid because Zimmer runs it, and it’s important not to forget just how bad it was last season.
Average is probably the most likely outcome, but there’s a better chance the defense is a liability than a strength.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
