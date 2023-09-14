It felt like the Minnesota Vikings were going to do it again.
When Alexander Mattison scored a touchdown to tie the score at 17 with 13:37 remaining in the fourth quarter, vibes of last season’s late-game heroics and comebacks were strong.
Surely heavily favored Minnesota, which went 11-0 in one-score games in 2022, was going to find a way to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.
Right?
Tampa kicked a field goal to take a 20-17 lead with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, a score that would hold. The Vikings’ offense went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and never got the ball back. The Bucs then put together a 10-play drive to kill the remainder of the clock and secure the win.
It was the kind of game the Vikings just didn’t lose in 2022. They came up short Sunday and 2023 is off to an 0-1 start.
It doesn’t get any easier from here. It actually gets a lot harder.
If the Purple can win in Philadelphia tonight, all will be forgiven. But after watching Baker Mayfield play pretty well against Minnesota’s suspect secondary, it seems safe to assume Jalen Hurts and the explosive Eagles’ offense will have no issues moving the ball.
It’s hard not to think back to last season when the Vikings lost a Thursday night game at Philadelphia in Week 2. That game was lopsided and this one could be as well.
Would 0-2 be the end? No.
However, it’s worth noting that between 2007 and 2021, only 9.6% of 0-2 teams made the playoffs. It’s also fair to note that there was one fewer regular-season game, as well as one less playoff spot in each conference for almost all of those seasons.
There’s a way back from 0-2. The Bengals made the AFC championship game last season after starting 0-2.
Normally a Week 1 loss wouldn’t feel so deflating, but the nature of the Vikings’ schedule made it feel like a must-win.
Minnesota plays a first-place schedule this season after winning the NFC North in 2022. The AFC portion of their schedule is against the West, which feels harder than going against the East last season.
With both teams in last season’s Super Bowl on the schedule in the first five weeks of the season — the Eagles in Week 2 and Chiefs in Week 5 — the game against Tampa was critical.
The Chargers, another playoff team from last season, will travel to Minnesota in Week 3. There’s an easier matchup in Week 4 with a trip to Carolina, but a date with San Francisco, which made the NFC title game in 2022, looms in Week 7.
Normally you can count on two winnable games against the Lions each season. Not sure that’ll be the case this fall after Detroit just went to Kansas City and knocked off the defending champs.
Will the two games against the Packers be easier with Aaron Rodgers gone? Maybe, but Green Bay crushed the Bears at Chicago in Week 1.
The two games against Chicago, along with the visit to Carolina, might be the only contests easier than what the Vikings saw in Week 1.
There’s a trip to Cincinnati, the other final four team from last season, coming in December. Games at Atlanta, Denver and Las Vegas don’t feel easy.
It’s still early.
Things can and will change for the Vikings’ opponents. A key injury could make one of those games feel less daunting when it actually arrives. Don’t think anyone is nearly as afraid of the Jets today as they were a week ago at this time.
Despite that, we might look back on this schedule as one of the toughest in the league at season’s end.
The playoffs could feel like an uphill climb in a hurry because of that.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.