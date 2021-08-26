Six weeks ago, I thought I was the pessimistic one when it came to the Vikings.
How the times have changed.
Training camp generally tends to bring more good news than bad with players always “clicking,” or “being in great shape.”
While we’ve heard some stories of that nature out of Vikings camp, there has been decidedly more negative stuff than you normally hear.
The starting quarterback, among others, isn’t vaccinated. That certainly could be a problem.
The offensive line seems to be in flux, and that’s putting it nicely. The secondary that was so leaky last season — a work in progress.
It’s easy to see one or all of those things being major issues this fall, but people might be getting a bit too down on the Purple.
There is still a lot of proven talent on this roster, and it seems almost certain they’ll be able to do a few things very well.
It starts with the ground game.
Dalvin Cook is one of the best players in the league, regardless of position. He totaled 1,918 yards and 17 touchdowns in just 14 games, and it felt like he had a chance to break off a long run almost every time he touched the ball.
As bad as the offensive line may be in pass protection, it’s built with athletic players who have the mobility to execute the zone-blocking scheme that helped Cook thrive in 2020.
If Cook is healthy, the Vikings will be able to control the clock, which should allow them to be competitive in a lot of games.
It also needs to be said that the threat of the ground game should give two very good receivers plenty of room to operate.
It’s easy to see a scenario where the Vikings have a solid and balanced offense.
I was a bit skeptical about the defensive line coming into camp, but the unit is getting great reviews.
Danielle Hunter seems to be back to his old self, and the defensive tackle combination of Michael Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson should be a lot better than what the Vikings had in 2020.
Everson Griffen and Sheldon Richardson have returned to provide depth. D.J. Wonnum and Stephen Weatherly are having an entertaining camp battle to start at defensive end, opposite Hunter.
There seems to be great depth throughout the defensive front, which could have a trickle-down effect throughout the defense.
The Vikings had only 23 sacks last season, down from 48 in 2019.
It’s really hard to play defense in a pass-happy league if you can’t pressure the quarterback.
It’s even worse if you lack talent in the secondary.
The Vikings had neither ingredient last season, a big reason why they allowed 29.7 points per game.
Many people who know more about football than me say the game is won and lost at the line of scrimmage.
If the offensive line can continue to execute the zone-blocking scheme, and the defensive front can get more pressure, the Vikings might actually be pretty good at the line of scrimmage.
Just a positive thought as many seem to be getting more skeptical about the Purple’s prospects.
