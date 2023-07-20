It feels like summer just started.
But by the time this column runs next week, Vikings training camp will be officially underway, a sure sign that fall is just around the corner.
It’s hard to know what to make of the 2022 Vikings.
A 13-win season isn’t a disappointment, despite what happened in the playoffs. It was only the third time in franchise history that that win total had been reached and it may not happen again for a very long time.
It was also filled with incredible games. Minnesota went 11-0 in one-score contests and won nine games where it trailed in the second half.
The Vikings pulled off the greatest comeback in NFL history in Week 15, beating the Colts 39-36 in overtime after trailing 33-0 at halftime. A 33-30 overtime win over the Bills also stands out. An unthinkable goal-line fumble by Josh Allen and an incredible one-handed catch by Justin Jefferson are plays that will go down in franchise lore.
As amazing as it was, the whole season felt a bit fluky. The Vikings were always closer to an average team than a Super Bowl contender. That’s why it wasn’t that surprising when an average New York Giants team came to U.S. Bank Stadium and won in the first round of the playoffs.
What does all that mean for 2023? Probably not much.
The Vikings had a lot of turnover this offseason.
Gone are veterans Dalvin Cook, Eric Kendricks, Adam Thielen, Patrick Peterson and Za’Darius Smith. The first of those three names are locks to be in the team’s Ring of Honor, so that’s a lot of franchise icons leaving in one offseason.
That group’s best football is clearly in the past, but they leave significant holes. Cook, Kendricks, Thielen and Peterson were all captains last season, so new leaders will need to step up.
The key newcomers will be edge rusher Marcus Davenport, cornerback Byron Murphy and rookie receiver Jordan Addison. Long-time backup running back Alexander Mattison appears poised to take over for Cook. Brian Asamoah, a 2022 third-round pick, is set to take over for Kendricks at inside linebacker.
You don’t have to look far to identify some clear strengths.
The passing game feels like a lock to be productive, with Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins leading the way. If Addison delivers on his potential and tight end T.J. Hockenson is more comfortable in his first full year in the offense, it could be one of the best aerial attacks in the league.
After years of frustration on the offensive line, that group finally feels solid. There are still some questions on the interior, but tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill are among the best in the league.
There are also clear weaknesses.
The depth chart at cornerback is wide open behind Murphy and the Vikings allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL last season. That seems like a big problem.
There’s certainly hope the defense can improve given the reputation and body of work of new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
But remember, the Vikings allowed the third-most points per game in the league last season at 25.1.
Flores is going to have to get the defense to perform better than the sum of its parts. That’s never an easy task.
Will the Vikings be able to run the ball?
Cook has rushed for over 1,000 yards in four straight seasons, but Mattison has been merely a backup in each of those campaigns. It feels fair to wonder if he can carry the load, and there’s nobody with any experience behind him.
July is generally a time for optimism, especially for teams coming off a 13-win season.
You don’t have to squint to see the Vikings winning a weak NFC North again in 2023, but given the way 2022 played out, they don’t deserve the benefit of the doubt a typical 13-win team would get the following preseason.
There are just as many questions as answers entering training camp.
