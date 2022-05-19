The NFL Draft is complete and the offseason dust is mostly settled.
There will still be some personnel moves in the coming weeks and months before training camps get rolling, but for the most part, teams will go to battle in the fall with the players currently on their rosters.
New Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first draft drew generally positive reviews from the pundits, although some seemed to feel the Vikings didn’t get quite enough in return on a Day 1 trade that saw Minnesota deal picks 12 and 46 for 32, 34 and 66.
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter gave Adofo-Mensah an A- for his first draft, while ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. gave Minnesota a B-.
I’m not an NFL Draft expert, so I’m not going to speculate, but it’s hard to find an analyst who feels the Vikings had a bad draft.
The consensus seems to be that both of their first two picks — Georgia safety Lewis Cine and Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. — were good selections.
Time will tell.
There really weren’t many big changes in free agency.
The Vikings entered the offseason with one of the worst salary-cap situations in the league, but they found a way to retain most of their core via restructures that merely pushed the salary-cap issues into future years.
For the most part, this strategy was met with positivity from fans, which is easily understandable given some of the names that were retained.
Danielle Hunter, Eric Kendricks, Adam Thielen and Harrison Smith have had great individual careers, and have also been key parts of some very good teams.
Despite that, decisions can’t be made based on what players have done in the past, especially when they’re aging, have shown signs of decline and are making a lot of money.
The interior of the Vikings’ offensive line was really bad last season, especially in pass protection, and nothing significant was done to address that issue. Chris Reed should be better at right guard than Oli Udoh, but Garrett Bradbury is slated to be the starting center again after Mason Cole was lost in free agency. That’s probably a downgrade.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Vikings have graded 27th or worse in pass blocking in each of Kirk Cousins’ four years as quarterback.
Cousins can be one of the most accurate passers in the league when he has time, but you’ll never get the best version of him with a line that can’t pass protect.
Improving in that area needed to be a priority when the decision was made to stick with Cousins.
Instead, rather than dipping into a free-agent class that was loaded with established interior linemen, the Vikings stuck with some aging veterans they could’ve moved on from.
It’s possible to see a scenario where Cine and Booth greatly improve the secondary, but it’s hard to rely on rookies. Smith and Patrick Peterson are very experienced, but it’s also hard to rely on defensive backs over the age of 30.
Maybe a healthy Hunter and the signing of Za’Darius Smith will make for a more potent pass rush. The defense is moving to a 3-4 alignment, which might really play to the strengths of those two players. However, both are coming off significant injuries.
Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook are stars that can drive an offense, and Cousins is an above average NFL quarterback with good weapons. Maybe new head coach Kevin O’Connell can schematically improve the pass protection to the point where it becomes competent, but I’m betting against that.
The Vikings went 8-9 last season, and there’s certainly a path to improving upon that. It’s been well documented that a lot of those losses were close.
However, the offense’s fatal flaw wasn’t addressed and the defense has no established players in their prime.
Unless O’Connell ends up being a truly high-end coach, going backward seems more likely than building on 8-9.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.