About 11 years ago, in the waning days of my lackluster youth hockey career, I had two steps on another player as we each raced into the corner after a loose puck.
Given that it was the final minute of a lopsided game, this should have been a harmless interaction. We fight for the puck in the corner, it likely dribbles out to one of our teammates, and the horn sounds soon after.
Everyone goes on with their lives after enjoying a fun day at the rink.
Instead, I ended up being rushed to the hospital soon after that harmless interaction because that player decided to crosscheck me from behind into the boards. After staggering back to my feet, my vision was gone. By the time I got to the hospital, I was seeing double and was quickly diagnosed with a concussion.
Thankfully, this story has a happy ending.
Two weeks later, I was cleared to skate again, as the headaches had subsided and my vision was back to normal. To my knowledge, the head injury I sustained because of that cheap shot doesn’t affect me today.
Checking from behind has no place in hockey, and it doesn’t seem like the WCHA gets that.
It’s been 12 days since Bowling Green’s Will Cullen slammed Minnesota State’s Jared Spooner’s head into the boards in the closing seconds of a blowout, and I’ve used that time to speak with people about what happened.
The more I’ve learned about the situation, the worse I’ve come to feel about it.
Since Cullen was given a disqualification by the referees, he automatically received a one-game suspension for the hit. However, it seemed certain that supplementary discipline was coming from the WCHA, and it did the following day.
The problem — it was only a two-game suspension.
“We felt that this was an opportunity to send a message that there’s no place in our game for that kind of play,” Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said.
It’s true that not all checks from behind are created equal, but Cullen’s hit on Spooner was bad. Many say it’s hard to argue intent, which is true. But it sure seemed like there was intent in this case.
Cullen glided for several feet before using his hands to slam Spooner’s head into the glass. It looked like he had time to pull up, and he didn’t.
It’s not fair to say Cullen was trying to hurt Spooner, and we’ll likely never know why he did it. Maybe he was mad about losing for a second straight night to a conference rival, or maybe he took exception with Brendan Furry’s far less serious check from behind minutes earlier in the same game.
It’s also possible he had a mental lapse and is truly sorry.
Whatever the case, it really doesn’t matter.
That hit could have potentially ruined a young man’s life, and there needs to be severe consequences because of that.
Otherwise, it’s going to happen again.
For those who say Cullen’s suspension shouldn’t be tied to how much time Spooner misses (which will be at least four games after this weekend), I pose a simple question: What if Spooner hadn’t gotten up?
Would we still be talking about three games? I don’t think so.
Spooner, who had his season ended by a knee injury last year, won’t be playing this weekend at Ferris State. We don’t know the full extent of his injuries at this time, and it would be naive to assume that because he got up, they aren’t serious.
Meanwhile, Cullen is eligible to return for Bowling Green’s Sunday game at Northern Michigan.
That’s not right.
The WCHA had a chance to make a statement. It went with a slap on the wrist.
Hopefully, it doesn’t take someone not getting up for the league to level the kind of punishment that will actually deter this kind of hit in the future.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
