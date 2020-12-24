A year ago at this time, we knew so much about the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
Through 18 games, the Mavericks were 15-2-1 and already had a 10-game winning streak. The likes of North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth had already been defeated, cementing the Mavericks as one of unquestioned favorites to reach the Frozen Four in Detroit.
A year later, just making it to game day is every bit as difficult as winning, and MSU has certainly had its struggles on that front. There have been postponements, cancellations and opt-outs, all of which have and will likely continue to wreak havoc on the schedule.
Through five games, the Mavericks are 3-1-1, beating Bemidji State twice, playing to a tie with them once and splitting a pair with Michigan Tech.
That’s just not much of a sample size, which makes it very hard to draw any conclusions about this team ahead of WCHA play.
Offensively, the Mavericks have averaged 37.8 shots on goal per game, compared to 21.6 for their opponents, which seems to be a fair representation of how the games have gone. While there have been stretches without goals, there’s never been a shortage of chances.
The top line of Reggie Lutz-Jake Jaremko-Todd Burgess has delivered, and while sophomore Nathan Smith hasn’t scored yet, he’s drawn constant praise from coach Mike Hastings for his 200-foot play.
The blue line was the biggest question mark coming in, but other than Friday’s game against the Beavers, MSU has looked stellar. Seniors Riese Zmolek and Jack McNeely have been the rocks, and freshmen Akito Hirose and Jake Livingstone have mostly lived up to the preseason expectations.
In goal, things seem well under control with Dryden McKay looking like his normal self. Ryan Edquist also looked to be more than a capable backup in his MSU debut Saturday.
Through five games, it seems apparent that MSU is good.
Given the weird nature of the season, all you can do is play well in the games you get the opportunity to play, and the Mavericks have done that.
But the expectation isn’t just to be good. It’s to be great.
Bemidji State and Michigan Tech are quality conference opponents, but under the original schedule, the Mavericks would have already played nonconference games against Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State and possibly even Minnesota, all three of which rank in the top-six in the most recent USCHO.com poll.
We would have learned a lot about this team during that stretch in October, but the pandemic has robbed MSU of those opportunities.
Hopefully, if things go well on and off the ice, we’ll get a chance to see how MSU stacks up against those teams in the spring.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
