The new year, 2020, has arrived, and with it comes the second half of the prep basketball season.
Many teams are coming off holiday tournaments, and will now enter the heart of conference play.
The next 6-8 weeks will tell us a lot as the playoffs draw closer. Here’s a look at what’s happened so far, and what could come in the next two months:
We entered the season with a pair of clear-cut giants on the boys side, but without a dominant girls team on paper.
Two months later, it’s safe to say Waterville-Elysian-Morristown has changed that. The Bucs (10-0) won a pair of games at the Tri-City United holiday tournament over the weekend and are in control of the Gopher Conference after an exciting overtime win over rival Medford a few weeks back.
WEM is led by Toryn Richards, Brielle Bartelt, Kylie Pittmann, Autumn Taylor and Trista Hering, many of whom are coming off a trip to the state championship in volleyball. They may be poised to make a similar run this March.
Mankato West (7-2) also looks good after wins over St. Peter and Eastview at the St. Olaf holiday tournament over the weekend.
Briana Stoltzman scored 36 points in the tournament, while Claire Hemstock and Holly Wiste also had good showings.
Other girls teams to watch are Minnesota Valley Lutheran, St. Peter and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
On the boys side, Mankato East (7-1) has been as good as advertised and then some. The Cougars’ only loss came 67-63 against defending state champion DeLaSalle in a game where the Cougars had a 12-point first half lead.
Led by senior guards Jax Madson and Joich Gong, the sky is the limit for this East team. We already know they can play with the Islanders, and preseason Class AAA favorite Minnehaha Academy appears vulnerable after two losses.
Waseca, the preaseason favorite in Class AA, has not gotten off to a great start, but that was to be expected in some ways.
After another trip to state for the Bluejays in football, several key players had very little transition time between the two sports. This almost certainly played a role in relatively lopsided losses to DeLaSalle and Champlin Park in the season’s first two weeks. However, Ryan Dufault, Kyreese Willingham, Andrew Morgan and the rest of the Jays get nonconference games against Minnehaha Academy and Minneapolis North to show what they can do.
Other boys teams to keep an eye on are Minnesota Valley Lutheran, St. Peter and Nicollet.
As always, the prep basketball is great in and around Mankato, and there are plenty of teams to watch.
If you get a chance, head to your local gym for a game at some point in the next few months. There are going to be a lot of great conference games decided by some really good athletes.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.