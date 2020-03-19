While trying to decide where to go with my column this week, I considered a lot of different things.
On one hand, we have a massive story that has taken over the news cycle. And for good reason. Would it be possible to just ignore that?
I thought about it. You’re not going to learn anything new about COVID-19 from me, and it’s been a busy week of NFL news.
The Vikings have lost several longtime standouts, and Tom Brady is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.
While that stuff has plenty of intrigue, some social media comments in the wake of last week’s cancelations caught my eye, causing me to consider an interesting question: Why do we care so much about local sports?
I hesitate to ever treat trendy social media opinions as mainstream, simply because many people don’t do social media. On top of that, some of the more reserved among us tend not to offer an opinion.
This leads to the common mistake of assuming a vocal few speak for the masses. That is not my intent.
However, it has always been my feeling that there are a large number of people who feel sports — and everything we put into them — is just a big waste of time, from the youth level to the professionals.
Some of the people who may feel that way were the ones who caught my eye last week. There were questions about why high school and college athletes were so crushed by the cancelations of postseason tournaments. Why were some of them in denial or even angry with the decision? How could they even be thinking about sports at a time like this?
As our world continues to be hit by a pandemic that is way bigger than sports, it seems like a good time to address some of those questions.
It starts with the fact that, at their core, sports are something you do with your free time. Unless of course you’re a professional athlete or an aspiring professional athlete.
With that said, how we choose to fill our free time is really nobody’s business. Is any single hobby really any better than another? Assuming it’s legal, I don’t really think so.
Not everyone is competitive, and that’s fine. But a lot of the people who had postseason tournaments ripped away last week live for competition. They prepare year-round, sometimes 20-30 hours a week, not for money, but to be at their best when the stakes are the highest.
Imagine working toward something you’ve wanted for years, putting yourself in a position to achieve it, and then having it ripped away by something you can’t control. That’s what brought on the disappointment, anger, tears and denial.
Maybe it’s better not to invest so much in a hobby, but as someone who did it, I wouldn’t have it any other way.
The lessons I learned through athletics have shaped who I am, and it’s the same for many of the local athletes.
To some extent, we probably do put too much into sports. They are of course secondary to public health, and that’s why shutting down the sports world was the right decision.
Sports aren’t for everyone, and no one’s asking you to feel sorry for the local athletes who missed out on playoffs. But please, don’t criticize people because they’ve found something they’re extremely passionate about.
Many people enjoy life more when they have a hobby that allows them to compete and gives them something to work toward.
That’s why we care so much about local sports, and that passion is what makes them so entertaining.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.