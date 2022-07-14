After the Minnesota Wild traded Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings last month, many expected the remainder of the offseason to be relatively quiet.
So much for that.
Kirill Kaprizov might be stuck in Russia? I know nothing about geopolitics and reports seem to vary or constantly change, but it’s hard not to be at least somewhat concerned about this situation that could go well beyond hockey. It’s something to monitor closely, but we probably won’t know much on where things stand until the season gets closer.
Other than the Fiala trade, the goaltending situation was the biggest question mark entering the offseason, and it sure wasn’t settled quietly.
When the Wild traded for Marc-Andre Fleury at the deadline, it felt like there was always a chance he might return in 2022-23 despite being 37 and having an expiring contract.
He’s a former teammate of general manager Bill Guerin, and the two seem to have a friendship that goes beyond hockey.
Fleury, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2020-21 for Las Vegas, was solid for the Wild down the stretch, going 9-2 with a .910 save percentage and 2.74 goals against average in the regular season after the trade.
However, he was splitting time with incumbent starter Cam Talbot, who was in the midst of a strong season and was equally good down the stretch.
When the playoffs came, Fleury got the first five starts, and had some really bad moments. Wild coach Dean Evason finally gave Talbot a chance in a must-win Game 6, but the Wild lost 5-1, falling 4-2 in the series.
Guerin was able to coax Fleury back with a two-year deal, and his hope was to play him in tandem with Talbot, who also had a year remaining on his contract.
That arrangement seemed fine with Fleury, but not Talbot. It seems clear Talbot didn’t appreciate watching those first five playoff games from the bench, and that was voiced to Guerin.
Fearing that there could be some awkwardness in the locker room, Guerin moved Talbot to Ottawa for goaltender Filip Gustavsson, and here we are.
It’s too bad it couldn’t have worked out with both Fleury and Talbot.
Having two experienced goaltenders to share the load would’ve been great in terms of keeping both fresh over the long season.
Now it’s going to be Fleury carrying the load, as Gustavsson hasn’t proven much in the NHL, and 2021 first-round pick Jesper Wallstedt needs more seasoning.
It’s easy to see why Guerin wanted Fleury back, and essentially picked him over Talbot. Fleury is a Hall of Famer who’s been elite in the very recent past. His ceiling is a lot higher than Talbot’s.
The Wild don’t need the 2020-21 version of Fleury, but they do need him to be solid. If he plays like he did in the regular season last year after the trade, they’ll be in good shape.
However, they can’t have the guy who was flopping around in the crease and struggling to control simple rebounds in the postseason last year.
Guerin will have to return to the trade market if Fleury struggles early.
