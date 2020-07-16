With the Major League Baseball season just eight days away, only three things are certain: COVID-19 has already affected the 2020 season, COVID-19 is currently affecting the 2020 season, and COVID-19 will continue to affect the 2020 season.
Between the virus and the ugly labor fight, I get that some people just aren’t interested in baseball right now. More importantly, I get that some people may be in a life situation where they simply can’t afford to think about entertainment in general right now.
For those of you choosing not to follow baseball in 2020 for those reasons, it makes sense. Who knows? We all might be happier if we didn’t get emotionally invested in how well strangers pitch, hit and field a round ball.
However, for those turned off by the prospect of a “wild,” 60-game season, I urge you to reconsider. It’ll be different, but when it comes to determining a champion, it won’t be nearly as different as you think. And different can still be plenty fun.
Admittedly, I tend to be more of a traditionalist when it comes to baseball, so the thought of a shortened season really bothered me at first. However, as time has gone on, I’ve become more OK with it.
For starters, 162 is an arbitrary number. College baseball decides its national champions with less than 60 regular-season games, and no one seems to have a problem with it.
It will produce some really wonky regular-season stat lines, but if we can get past the steroid era, we should be able to get past this.
When it comes to the team side of things, it’s time to quit acting like MLB, or most other major American professional sports, are set up to give us a truly representative champion. I keep hearing people cite the Nationals place in the standings after 60 games last season (27-33). I’d counter that by pointing out the Astros place in the standings after 162 games last season (107-55).
There seems to be this narrative that the 2019 Nationals were a great success story of a perfect system. When in reality, the Astros and Dodgers (106-56) were victims of a flawed system.
The Nationals were simply a good team that happened to win the league’s month-long tournament. If we really cared about getting a representative champion, we’d all boycott the postseason. But instead, we all but throw out our coveted regular-season results each year simply because the postseason is fun.
This is of course an oversimplification. The postseason isn’t completely random, as it generally only includes good teams. You can also make the argument that certain teams are built to win in the postseason rather than the regular season.
If you want to buy into these things, that’s fine, but I generally feel the MLB postseason is mostly a crapshoot. In other words, I don’t buy them.
If finding the best team was the most important objective, MLB would have a balanced schedule, and the champion would be the team with the best regular-season record. It’s not like this is unprecedented, as it’s the way many European soccer leagues operate.
When it comes to the Twins, you just won’t get too many opportunities to follow a team as good as this one, especially in a relatively small market. Don’t just throw that away.
If you’re on the fence, consider looking at this 60-game season as one big postseason.
In a sport where we already let the postseason decide the champion, it might make things even more fun.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
