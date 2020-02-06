The first weekend in February is behind us, and with it goes another Super Bowl and football season.
It was certainly a game to remember and will give fans plenty to chew on as the 32-week wait for meaningful games begins.
Is Patrick Mahomes destined to be one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history? While it’s certainly too early to tell, there are those who think it’s possible.
And what about the dominant 49ers defense that checked the Vikings? Will it continue to wreak havoc in 2020 or go the way of the 2019 Chicago Bears?
It’s fun to think about all this now, but the talk is certain to die down in the coming weeks.
Trades just hours apart by the Twins and Timberwolves certainly made Tuesday night a memorable one, but like the Super Bowl, those will soon be forgotten.
This all begs the question: What’s next?
In years past, this would be a great time to transition to the Wild, but at 24-22-6, you’re likely not going to be following the perennial playoff team of the past.
You could try to watch a few Timberwolves games, but that’s easier said than done. Maybe brighter days are ahead with a general manager who seems to know what he’s doing, but it’s a frustrating product to watch as currently constructed.
When it comes to the Gophers, women’s hockey is always fantastic, but none of the other teams are having special seasons.
Considering how bleak the state’s winter sports scene looks, we could just stay inside and wait for the Twins, but we can do better.
The solution is simple: Start following some of the local winter sports teams in the area.
Playoffs are just around the corner, making it a great time to catch up on some of the work these teams have been putting in over the last three months.
Just 12 days ago, more than 2,000 people packed the gym at Waseca to get a look at the much-hyped Minnehaha Academy boys basketball team. You can see that same squad Saturday at St. Peter in what will be a state tournament rematch.
It also might pay to head over to Mankato East to catch a boys basketball game. They’ve got a special senior class, and you’ll only have a few more chances to see them at home.
In girls basketball, go see Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Mankato West or Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. All are having strong seasons and hope to qualify for the state tournament.
If you’re looking for college sports, anything at Minnesota State is bound to be a good watch, but there’s also the Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team. The Gusties are currently ranked sixth in the country and are very fun to watch.
The prep hockey teams in the area may be a little down, but nothing beats high school hockey in Minnesota at this time of year.
Maybe you’re a die-hard Wild, Wolves or Gophers fan, and that’s fine. Watching those games on TV can certainly be entertaining.
However, if you’d like to get out and try something different, just know there are plenty of options.
And the people involved with those teams would love it you gave them a shot.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.