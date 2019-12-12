When it comes to MIAC basketball, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something Gustavus Adolpus women’s coach Laurie Kelly hasn’t done as a player or coach.
Kelly, who played basketball at St. Thomas from 1989-1993, is one of the most decorated college basketball players in Division III history. In her career, she scored 2,607 points and grabbed 1,204 rebounds, both of which are MIAC records.
If you’re looking for more records, just open up the book, and it won’t take long to find her. Kelly holds 22 conference records, along with 24 St. Thomas records.
She was also a three-time All-American, three-time MIAC MVP and the 1992-93 national player of the year. Also throw in a national championship in 1991.
Not too shabby.
As a coach, she’s also had great success, with a 121-50 record in her seven seasons at Gustavus, including a 49-10 mark over the past two.
However, despite all the success, there was still one thing she had never done: defeat her alma mater.
That changed Saturday, as Kelly’s Gusties snapped the Tommies’ 77-game MIAC winning streak with a 62-57 win at St. Thomas. St. Thomas had not lost a conference game since 2010.
“You really kind of separate some things from the perspective of a player vs. a coach,” Kelly said. “It isn’t quite the same nostalgia it would have been if Ted Riverso (Kelly’s coach at St. Thomas) was on the sideline, and we were in the old gym that I loved.”
The best part for Kelly came at a Gustavus engagement event the day after the win.
“I’m sitting there at this event with eight of my St. Thomas teammates, and they’re as happy as they can be for me, even though they’re St Thomas alums,” Kelly said. “That’s the type of relationship you build with your teammates, and that’s what I was fortunate to have.”
The Gusties (6-1, 3-0 in MIAC) were down 18-7 early but came storming back outscoring the Tommies 19-6 in the second quarter.
While the Gusties certainly wouldn’t have been favored, the win really doesn’t come as much of a surprise given their success so far this season, and in seasons past. However, what may come as a surprise to some is the impact of freshman Caitlin Rorman.
A 2018 Blue Earth Area grad, Rorman has quickly became the Gusties’ top scoring option. She leads the team with 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Rorman finished the St. Thomas game with 20 points and seven rebounds.
“I’ve always thought she was one of the biggest diamonds in the rough, a legit D2 level kid,” Kelly said of Rorman. “I think she’ll be one of the biggest impact players that Gustavus has ever had. I’m very excited to think that we get her for three more years.”
While Rorman, and fellow freshman Maddy Rice and Anna Sanders, have made a huge impact early in the season, the Gusties still lean on several veterans. Ava Gonsorowski is in her third season as the starting point guard, while Paige Richert, Gabby Bowlin and Marisa Gustafson also play key roles.
The win is certainly a big deal, but Kelly was quick to pull back the reins. She noted that the Gusties play 18 MIAC games each season and that each one counts the same.
“One thing I’ve made really clear to the team is that I don’t want the win against St. Thomas to be the highlight of this team’s season,” Kelly said. “I think this team is capable of so much more. This is just a taste of what could be if we’re willing to come every day and work hard.”
Under Kelly’s direction, Rorman and this Gustavus team might be poised to find their own places in the MIAC record book.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
