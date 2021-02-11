Coming into the college hockey season, every program had one common goal, and it had nothing to do with wins and losses.
Play games.
To do that, athletes have sacrificed.
They’ve gone into every interaction knowing what’s at stake, worrying that a simple trip to the grocery store or a dinner with their parents could possibly derail their season.
As the virus surged over the winter, there were struggles. Games had to be postponed and schedules had to be changed, which was inevitable.
Despite that, the hockey season going as well as it has is a testament to the precautions that athletes have taken. It’s something that deserves to be rewarded, but that’s not what the WCHA Women’s League’s Board of Directors did last week.
In recent memory, the WCHA’s postseason conference tournament has always been inclusive, meaning all seven teams got to participate.
That won’t be the case this season.
According to MSU athletics director Kevin Buisman, the motion to overturn the board’s summer decision to have a four-team tournament failed to get a majority in a tight vote. Only the league’s top four teams will be in this season’s tournament.
The board consists of seven members, one representing each of the league’s schools.
“As far as we know, the women’s WCHA is the only Division l collegiate hockey league, men’s or women’s, that will not hold an inclusive tournament and has a reduced field size,” Buisman said.
Buisman, who is MSU’s representative on the board, said the main reason for the initial summer change was budgetary concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, as the season went along, schedules became unbalanced, causing teams to play different numbers of games. Because of that, the league’s coaches came to the board with majority support for a new proposal, according to Buisman and MSU coach John Harrington.
The new proposal included a seven-team, single-elimination tournament that was to take place at a single site, different from the usual format that has six of the league’s teams playing a best-of-three quarterfinal series at a home site.
Tuesday, the Minnesota State women’s hockey team was forced to take a pause due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result, the Mavericks won’t get to play their final home series of the season, a devastating blow for a team that had yet to have a game postponed due to positive cases within its team personnel.
On point percentage, the Mavericks currently sit in fifth place, well behind each of the top teams — Wisconsin, Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth and Ohio State.
MSU may be able to play its final series Feb. 18-19 at Minnesota Duluth, but that’s where it’s going to end.
The Mavericks have made great strides this season, going 7-10-1 against a loaded WCHA, which has four of the nation’s top six teams in this week’s USCHO.com poll.
In a year where simply making it to puck drop is cause for celebration, there’s no reason not to give all the athletes a chance to play at least one postseason game.
Players and the league have been dealing with COVID-19 protocols all season. Are we really led to believe that a motion to stage three extra games didn’t get a majority due to health concerns?
Athletes live for the postseason, and it’s a shame MSU, Bemidji State and St. Cloud State won’t get it after all they’ve done to make the season work.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.