Cleaning house seems to be the first instinct when things aren’t going well for an NFL team.
Coaches are routinely let go early in their tenures, which to some degree, makes sense.
Sometimes it’s clear a coach can’t handle the jump from being a coordinator or position coach, or the fit with a certain community or a club’s ownership group just isn’t right.
Winning pays, so ownership generally doesn’t allow a coach to lose for very long.
Scrolling through my Twitter feed during Vikings games is always entertaining, and I generally understand certain aspects of people’s frustrations.
However, scrolling through my feed Monday night as the Vikings led a divisional road game from wire-to-wire, I just didn’t get it.
Up two touchdowns, it was apparently Mike Zimmer’s fault they weren’t up three?
The Zimmer criticism is completely out of control, and the idea that he “needs” to be fired after this season makes no sense.
When Zimmer took over in 2014, the Vikings were coming off a 5-10-1 season, had nothing resembling a franchise quarterback and the defense had just allowed a league-worst 30 points per game.
The franchise was an absolute mess with an aging roster that had few pieces with long-term value.
Everything changed when Zimmer was hired.
In Year 1, he went 7-9 and the defense jumped to 11th in the league in points allowed at 21.4. In Year 2, he went 11-5 and the defense ranked fifth in points allowed at 18.9.
The Vikings won the NFC North that second season, but Blair Walsh’s infamous 27-yard missed field goal cost Zimmer his first playoff victory.
Zimmer inherited a brutal situation and quickly made the team a contender. It seems some people have forgotten that.
In the years that followed, the defense remained one of the league’s best, never ranking lower than ninth in points allowed between 2016-2019.
The wins also continued to come in that stretch, including playoff victories in 2017 and 2019. The 2017 team went 13-3 and made it to the NFC championship game.
The defense, especially the secondary, was uncharacteristically bad last season, a big reason why the team went 7-9. However, injuries and opt-outs took a massive toll.
If you heard some of the rhetoric this season and didn’t know the context, you’d think the Vikings were 3-11 and consistently getting blown out. Not a 7-7 team that’s been in basically every game it’s played.
Firing a coach is fine, but it necessitates another move: hiring a new coach.
Given the hit rate on NFL head coaching hires, and watching this team compete with, and even beat, some of the league’s best, I just don’t see why so many view moving on as the only option.
Fans of the Purple desperately want a Super Bowl. The team has historically been one of the NFL’s winningest franchises, which makes it all the more frustrating that the pinnacle has never been reached.
But to win the Super Bowl, you have to be good, and Zimmer’s .567 winning percentage over nearly eight seasons proves he’s more than competent.
Wanting to move on from Zimmer is understandable. Maybe he isn’t the right person to help the franchise take the next step.
Just realize, the most likely outcome is that the next coach won’t be nearly as successful.
