Fourteen years old, halfway across the country from home and chasing a dream that didn’t come with very good odds.
Playing AAA hockey in Las Vegas as a freshman in high school, Walker Duehr wondered almost every day if it was worth it.
No friends, no parents and no normal high-school experience. However, Duehr knew playing AAA was necessary given the lack of high-level competition in his hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“There were definitely times that year that I wanted to go home,” Duehr said. “It was pretty difficult for a 14-year-old kid starting high school.”
Almost a decade later, Duehr finally got the ultimate pay off for all his sacrifice. The former Minnesota State winger became the first South Dakota-born player to skate in an NHL game, debuting for the Calgary Flames on Sunday against the Ottawa Senators.
Duehr is the 17th MSU player to play in an NHL game.
“I wouldn’t trade it for another life at all,” Duehr said. “Wouldn’t be here without those challenges and those sacrifices.”
After playing a year in Vegas, Duehr played AAA hockey in Chicago the following season.
He credits his older brother Wyatt, who was with him both AAA seasons, for getting him through those tough years. Wyatt played on the 18U AAA teams at both stops, while Walker played on the 16U teams.
Duehr then played three seasons in the United States Hockey League before spending four seasons with the Mavericks.
At MSU, he finished with 25 goals and 26 assists for 51 points in 102 career games from 2017-21.
“You want to talk about climbing mountains — he did it for a long time,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “The things that were put in front of him to stop him from making it, and him deciding they weren’t going to get in his way.”
Duehr was called up to the NHL club from the Flames’ American Hockey League affiliate in Stockton, California, in early November. The call came after he showed very well in training camp and started the AHL season recording two goals and an assist in five games.
The call was followed by the hard part: waiting.
Duehr wasn’t in the lineup his first six games with the NHL club, but the day before the game against Ottawa, coach Darryl Sutter pulled Duehr aside and told him to “be ready.”
“I put it together that I was probably going to be playing,” Duehr said. “The nerves just kind of kept growing more and more as game time grew closer.”
Duehr got 14 shifts in Calgary’s 4-0 victory over the Senators, totaling 8:47 of ice time. He didn’t have any points or shots on goal.
He was happy to get the first one out of the way and said it was surreal playing with and against guys he’s been watching from afar.
“Being able to be out there face-to-face with those guys and being able to play and compete against them, that was kind of (special) for me,” Duehr said.
His old coach got a chance to watch the debut and liked what he saw.
“I thought he did very well for himself,” Hastings said. “To be the first player out of the state of South Dakota to play in the National Hockey League, that’s something that he’ll have forever.”
Five things to know
The No. 3 Mavericks (9-3, 5-1 in CCHA) play a home-and-home CCHA series against St. Thomas (1-10-1, 1-6-1) Thursday and Saturday. MSU will host the Tommies on Thursday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center (7:07 p.m.), and play at Mendota Heights on Saturday (7:07 p.m.). Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420. Thursday’s game will be televised on Spectrum channels 191 and 826.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. A new foe: St. Thomas was the eighth team added to the new CCHA and is in its first season in Division l. The change is an exciting one for MSU, giving the Mavericks a second in-state conference rival as they adjust to life in a new league.
“They’re only an hour down the road here, so it’s pretty cool to start that rivalry early this year,” MSU defenseman Jack McNeely said. “It’s a rivalry that will obviously grow over time.”
2. The penalty kill: The MSU penalty kill went 4 for 8 last weekend against Bowling Green, something that didn’t bite MSU too bad because the Mavericks scored five times with the man-advantage in the series. Still, the Falcons were able to score three power-play goals in Saturday’s game.
“When you talk about a really good penalty kill, it starts with your goaltender. Our goaltender would be the first one to say he wants to be the ignitor ... we need him to be better in those situations,” Hastings said. “Then we need to support him more. Make sure he’s not seeing second and thirds.”
3. The State of MSU: The Mavericks out-scored Bowling Green 14-5 in a sweep last weekend, including a 9-2 outburst in Game 1 of the series. The weekend was filled with individual standouts, including Cade Borchardt, Nathan Smith, Sam Morton and Lucas Sowder, who each finished the weekend with four points. Borchardt recorded a hat trick in Game 1.
4. Scouting the Tommies: St. Thomas is coming off a bye week, but was swept by Bowling Green Nov. 5-6. The Tommies’ lone win this season was a 5-2 home triumph over Ferris State. Matthew Jennings leads the team with eight points.
5. Women travel to Ohio State: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (5-7, 1-7 in WCHA) resumes conference play with a road series against No. 2 Ohio State this weekend.
The Mavericks were swept by St. Cloud State on Nov. 5-6, and are coming off a well-deserved bye after navigating a tough start to their WCHA schedule.
MSU plays at 5:01 p.m. Friday and 12:01 p.m. Saturday.
