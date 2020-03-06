If Walker Duehr made a New Year’s resolution when the calendar flipped to 2020 at the midway point of the college hockey season, he seems to be sticking with it.
Over the first 13 games of the season, the Minnesota State junior right wing had just one goal and two assists.
Coming off a preseason injury, he struggled to get his footing for a team that, at the time, was rising to No. 1 in the country.
With a deep, talent-rich team, Duehr’s stock slipped a bit, going from a top-six forward spot to the bottom six and eventually out of the lineup for six of eight games between Nov. 30 and Jan. 3.
“Going into the season, you want to be a guy they can lean on,” Duehr said. “But stuff happens. ... The best way to handle it is to not mope around (but) to go out there and just put your nose down and go to work, whether that’s in practice or when you do go back in the lineup, go back to working hard.”
Since returning to the lineup on Jan. 4, Duehr hasn’t missed a game, and over that 15-game span to close out the regular-season, he’s scored 12 points, including two goals.
In seven games in February, no MSU player had more points than Duehr, who had eight. That included a laser assist to Nick Rivera for the game’s first goal in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Bemidji State that gave the now-third-ranked Mavericks the No. 1 seed for the WCHA tournament. The playoffs begin today with Minnesota State hosting Alaska Anchorage in a first-round series.
Coach Mike Hastings said Duehr has found consistency in his game, both in practice and on the weekends.
“He’s really built a lot of confidence off of what he’s done here in the last month,” Hastings said. “And the only one who deserves credit there is Walker because, through peaks and valleys you find out a lot about a player. ... And to see him string together what he has over the last month, real happy for him because he’s put a lot of work into it.”
When he’s on his game, Duehr beefs up the Mavericks’ front. At 6-foot-3, 211 pounds, he’s the biggest forward on the team.
“He’s using his speed, his athleticism, his length,” Hastings said. “On the forecheck, he can be a pain because he’s long and he can get there in a hurry. He’s doing a great job with his stick on forechecking. And then, offensively, he’s a bear, too, because he’s 6-3, 200-plus pounds. When he gets (the puck) and wants to keep it, it’s hard to get it from him.”
The Mavericks’ depth has been well-documented all season, and it’s helped them get through some key injuries and illnesses.
When the team’s been 100%, though, it means good players get scratched and the competition is fierce for spots in the lineup.
“Our team is really deep, and it’s probably our greatest strength.” Duehr said. “So I feel like it’s just coming to the rink every day and trying to get better and set yourself apart to try and be in the lineup Friday and Saturday. … And when you do get out there, make the best of your opportunity.”
Hastings credited assistant coaches Todd Knott and Darren Blue, as well as the Mavericks’ captains, for keeping all the players engaged and feeling a part of the team’s lofty goals.
They might not be in the weekend lineup, but they can support and challenge those who will be, Hastings said, using the scout-team power-play and penalty-kill units as examples.
“I just think we’ve got some phenomenal leaders that have done a great job at making sure that we’ve got an inclusive atmosphere in the locker room,” Hastings said. “Whether you’re in the lineup, whether you’re out of the lineup, you’re still a big part of what we’re going after.”
Duehr agreed and said he’s also relied on some advice from his cousin, Zeb Knutson, who played at Minnesota State from 2014 to 2018.
Knutson had 15 goals and 43 points as a senior, but it was a slow rise to the top of the line chart, not unlike what his cousin is now experiencing.
Knutson played in just nine games as a freshman and had three points. Duehr had three points in eight games as a rookie. As a sophomore, Knutson had 17 points, while Duehr had 16. Knutson jumped to 15 goals and 25 points as a junior. Duehr hasn’t matched those numbers, but his late-season improvement has kept him in the lineup.
“I’ve leaned on (Knutson), for sure,” Duehr said. “He just said, ‘Stick with it. Don’t let yourself get inside your head.’ He went through the same kinds of struggles and has been able to help me out with advice.”
And, of course, be ready for your next chance.
“When we’ve had injuries, when we’ve had sickness, when we’ve had guys that have been out of the lineup, the guys that have stepped in have been prepared. ...” Hastings said. “And I think that’s what you’ve seen with a lot of our guys, including a guy like Walker Duehr, who’s paying as well as he is right now.”
