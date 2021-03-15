Waseca guard Ryan Dufault and center Andrew Morgan are among the 10 finalists for Minnesota's annual Mr. Basketball award, it was announced Monday.
The other finalists are Lamar Grayson of Richfield, Chet Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy, Trey Longstreet of Delano, Francis Nwaokorie of Champlin Park, Noah Paulson of Duluth East, Henry Shannon of Eastview, Joshua Strong of Champlin Park and Will Tschetter of Stewartville.
The final five will be announced on March 30, with the winner announced following the state tournament.
The Free Press
