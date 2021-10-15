Mankato East’s memorable season continued Friday night at Wolverton Field as the Cougars held off a late Faribault rally to gain a 28-21 triumph in a Big Southeast District football game.
Faribault (4-3) used a quick passing game to jump out to a 7-0 advantage two minutes into the contest. The Cougars then reeled off 28 consecutive points to build a cushion on an acrobatic 56-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Eggert to senior wide receiver Joseph Uldrych early in the fourth quarter.
However, the Falcons made things interesting when Hunter Nelson fired a 35-yard scoring strike to Johnny Frank in front of Mathias Lenway’s 9-yard TD run with 1:31 to play.
After East went three-and-out, Faribault had one last chance from midfield. Senior lineman John Pemble then sacked Nelson for his sixth stop of the game, and the Cougars (6-1) head into Wednesday’s showdown with top-ranked Mankato West on high note.
“It takes a little while to get used to the speed of what’s happening, and in this case, it was their quick screens to the outside,” East coach Eric Davis said. “Once we got used to the speed, we started getting physical with their receivers. We kind of shut that down and made them try to go over the top.
“They ran it pretty well, but we made them go the length of the field, and in high school football, it’s tough to execute those nine- and 10-play drives. When your holding that lead, the clock goes slow so give Jack credit for slamming the door at the end and allowing us to get the win.”
After Nelson’s 3-yard TD run opened the scoring, the Cougars traveled 70 yards in nine plays to close within 7-6. Senior running back Gus Gartzke, who rushed 15 times for 90 yards, ripped off runs of 12, 13 and 4 yards before Eggert fired a 15-yard scoring strike to Puolrah Gong.
Eggert also hit Gong for a 10-yard gain and senior Nathan Drumm picked up 10 yards off the left side.
Eggert’s scrambling ability set up a 30-yard toss to Sean Clement on the Cougars’ next drive to convert a third-and-8. Two plays later, Gartzke turned a screen pass into a 28-yard TD scamper down the left sideline.
Eggert ended up 17 of 20 for 190 yards and three touchdowns. East amassed 336 total yards compared to the Falcons’ 290 with Lenway totaling 121 yards on 14 attempts.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity over the years,” Gartzke said. “We had around 20 seniors leave right before COVID, and we took it upon ourselves to bounce back and we’ve gone through a lot together.
“We haven’t had a season like this in a long time so this win on homecoming meant a lot to us.”
East extended the margin to 21-7 when Gartzke’s 1-yard run capped a 68-yard, 12-play drive. The Cougars converted a fourth-and-3 when Eggert found senior Brady Hoffner on an 8-yard pass play.
Hoffner led the defense with 8.5 stops while junior Brian Thilges and Meer Othow totaled 7.5 and 6 tackles, respectively.
“We prepared all week for this, and we came ready to play,” Hoffner said. “They got up on us in the first quarter, but we bounced right back and came out strong in the second half. We just bumped out our outside linebackers and then they weren’t able to get many good runs.
“This team has been good all year. We have a lot of guys back, and we’re all ready to make plays. ... We let up at the end but then we were able to get that big sack.”
East’s final score came after Eggert avoided a sack, continued to scramble and unloaded a 56-yard TD pass to Uldyrch.
“We’ve been working hard all year and things have really jelled for us,” Eggert said. “We knew we could trust our defense and that our offense was going to go out there and show our stuff. Our (offensive line) does an amazing job of run and pass blocking. We were doing it all offensively, and that was awesome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.