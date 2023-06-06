NEW ULM — Caden Hansen's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Mankato East a 3-2 win over Mankato West in the Section 2AAA baseball tournament Tuesday night at Johnson Park.
East had defeated West twice during the regular season, but this third matchup was even closer than the previous two-run victories for the Cougars.
In the ninth inning, Nicholas Werk drew a leadoff walk and stole second. Riston Wojcik advanced the runner to third with a groundout. Dylan Kopesky and Cael Willaert were intentionally walked to load the bases, and Hansen hit a sacrifice fly to right to score the winning run.
West scored first on Tuesday when Derek Stierlen and Wilson Magers roped consecutive RBI doubles in the third inning.
After that, West had only six base runners against East reliever Riston Wojcik.
East had the bases loaded in the sixth with one out and didn't score, but in the seventh, Werk had a one-out single, and Wojcik walked. Kopesky came up with a sharp double to right-center, scoring both runs to tie. After Willaert was intentionally walked, reliever Greg Miedl struck out the next two hitters to send the game to extra innings.
Zach Benson pitched the first 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.
Owen Studtman started for East and went four innings, giving up two runs on four hits. He struck out three and hit two batters.
Wojcik pitched five innings and gave up three hits with four strikeouts to get the victory. He was also the winning pitcher in East's 2-0 victory over West in the regular season.
East started the day with a 7-2 loss to top-seeded New Prague.
New Prague used eight hits, including a long two-run homer by catcher Jake Lundquist, to build a 7-2 lead after four innings.
East had kept it close on an RBI groundout by Studtman in the second inning and a two-out RBI single by Logan Swalve in the fourth.
Werk pitched 3 2/3 innings and took the loss. East had just four hits.
At the same time, West was defeating Albert Lea 5-1 in an elimination game at nearby Mueller Park. West had lost to St. Peter in the opening round of the section tournament and bounced back with three wins.
East will play New Prague in the section championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday, needing two wins that night to claim the state-tournament berth.
