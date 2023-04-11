By Kevin Dudley
The 2022 season was a good one for the Mankato East baseball team.
The Cougars finished 14-9 and made it to the Section 2AAA elimination bracket. Their season ended with a 1-0 loss to New Prague in the semifinals.
But the Cougars are hoping for more in 2023.
“Record-wise it wasn’t too bad. Ultimately, we weren’t happy with how we finished in the postseason,” Cougars’ coach Micah Degner said. “Obviously, (Mankato) West was a tough one to get through at the end, regardless, but we would’ve liked to have been in that championship in the section with them.”
East is hoping to get further this spring, and Degner has a solid cast of returners and newcomers that should make the team very competitive.
Seniors Dylan Kopesky and Cael Willaert will share the bulk of the catching duties and hit in the middle of the lineup. Both played extensively last season at designated hitter and other positions.
Kopesky was second on the team with a .365 batting average and led the Cougars with seven doubles. Willaert was third on the team with a .351 batting average in 2022.
Kopesky is excited to play more in the field after a lot of time at designated hitter.
“I definitely enjoy catching a lot,” Kopesky said. “Our pitchers do a really good job working with me. They’ll make me feel comfortable behind there.”
Logan Swalve, a senior, was fourth on East with a batting average of .347. Swalve was second on the team with 30 2/3 innings pitched, and will return to lead the Cougars’ staff this spring. He had a 2.96 earned-run average and 31 strikeouts.
Joe Breiter and Riston Wojcik are also expected to pitch a lot of innings for the Cougars.
Degner said junior Nicholas Werk will be the primary shortstop, and Brennen Andersen will play first base. Brayden Borgmeier, Alex Hennis, Derek Rundle and Easton Stangl are competing for playing time in the outfield.
“Excited about the pieces that will be filling in this year,” Degner said. “I don’t think we’ll miss a beat really.”
Added Kopesky: “(Last season) was a big year for us younger guys. We really got to jump in headfirst into some key positions. Us guys who got those opportunities are really trying to set the tone for the guys who are going to be in that spot this year.”
West has felt like somewhat of an unstoppable force the last two seasons. The Scarlets went 48-5 in 2021 and 2022 combined and took second in the Class AAA tournament last season. With the Scarlets’ dominant 2022 senior class now gone, the path in Section 2AAA feels a bit easier.
Degner and Kopesky each said West will still be a top contender, and that New Prague will also be a tough out in the section.
However, the Cougars feel it could be their season.
“A lot of seniors have really come to the conclusion — our eyes are on the prize and that prize is a state-tournament berth,” Kopesky said.
The Cougars open their season at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Northfield.
