MANKATO — A trio of triples and three defensive gems by senior right-fielder Derek Rundle propelled Mankato East to a 10-4 Section 2AAA quarterfinal baseball win over Albert Lea Wednesday at Wolverton Field.
East (13-8) scored four runs in its first at bat and five more an inning later to grab an early 9-1 lead. The Cougars, who banged out 10 total hits, added a run without a hit in the bottom of the third before watching three pitchers — sophomore left-hander Owen Studtmann, senior right-hander Logan Swalve and junior right-hander Ainsley Stubbs — close things out.
"Derek made some nice plays for us both going forward and going back," Cougars' coach Micah Degner said. "He's had a very good year for us and he tracked those down today. We hit the ball hard and even in those middle innings when we didn't score, we hit it hard but they backed up on us. I am happy with the way we played, especially offensively.
"We have gotten much better at picking the pitches we want to hit. Some of those were off-speed pitches and a lot of times early in the year we were letting those curve balls go by for strikes. Now, they're seeing them and know that if they get down one strike that it's a pitch they have to drive. The approach of being able to hit anything while looking for the good stuff early on."
Junior shortstop Nicholas Werk accounted for the game's initial run when he lined a single into left field, stole second and third base, before scoring on a wild pitch. Senior first baseman/third baseman Riston Wojcik then sent a towering triple to left-center field in front of senior catcher Dylan Kopesky's sacrifice liner to center field. After a Tigers' error and a walk to Studtmann, Rundle smacked a two-run triple to deep right-center field.
"I just try to catch it when the ball is hit to me," Rundle said. "They were tough catches but I got to them. I surprised myself on a few of them. I always have a pre-pitch routine so I am ready for every ball that comes to me. I went up there swinging and I was able to put the first pitch in play to right field. We had a lot of hard hits today and they made some good catches too. ... We know where each other is at and we're always picking one another up when something doesn't go our way."
Albert Lea (9-9) tallied a second-inning run off Studtmann on two hits and a wild pitch and an unearned run in the fourth due to a pair of throwing errors. Studtmann ended up allowing two earned runs over four frames while striking out four and walking four. Swalve struck out two and issued three walks in giving up one run on two hits before Stubbs got the final two outs when senior left-fielder Easton Stangl caught a fly ball and threw home for a game-ending double play.
"I struggled a little bit with my command early on, but got through the rough spots and we scored the runs we needed," Studtmann, who collected two hits, said. "It's important to win that first inning then win the rest of the game. If you have that mentality through the whole game, you're going to win a lot of games. You just have to keep that momentum going throughout the game."
Werk, who finished the contest with two hits, two runs scored and four stolen bases, singled to get the five-run second started. After Wojcik drew a walk, Kopesky rocketed a two-run triple deep to left-center field. Senior infielder Cael Willaert followed with a single before Swalve shot a two-run triple into the right-center field alley.
"We came up a little bit short to New Prague last year, so with a lot of new guys, some people thought it might be a rebound year," Werk said. "We have a lot of faith in each other and a lot of guys have stepped up during the year. Getting a win in the first round of sections is huge. We practice every day middle, middle and seeing the whole field at the plate. ... This team has a lot of confidence and we've got guys who want the ball because they can make plays."
East advances to Saturday's 11 a.m. semifinal round at New Ulm's Mueller Park against the Marshall-Jordan winner. Those two teams were rained out Wednesday.
