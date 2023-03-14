The Section 2AAA boys basketball championship game between Mankato East and Worthington has been postponed to Friday because of forecasted weather issues.
The game will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Gustavus Adolphus, with the winner advancing to the state tournament next week.
Thursday's Class A and Class AA boys basketball championship games at Bresnan Arena are still on as scheduled. Mankato Loyola plays Cedar Mountain at 6 p.m., followed by Maple River against Minnesota Valley Lutheran around 8 p.m.
