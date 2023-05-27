NORTH MANKATO — The wait turned out to be worth it for Mankato East ace-right hander Kylinn Stangl as the top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Cougars vaulted into the Section 2AAA championship with a shocking 14-3, six-inning win over Mankato West on Saturday afternoon at Caswell Park.
West, the defending state champions and No. 3 ranked team in Class AAA, roughed up Stangl for three first-inning runs before the sophomore ace retired 14 in a row. Stangl's string of successive outs began after senior center fielder Sydney Jacobs gunned out a Scarlets' runner at home plate to end the first inning.
Freshman catcher Lydia Banse's two-run single sparked West's first-inning surge that also featured hits from Maria Hagen, Jillian Olsen, Lauren Raberge and Landry Dubeau.
"I know our team is capable of putting runs up, but that was as good as we could bust out against a quality team like West," East coach Joe Madson said. "Sometimes when it rains it pours and we just got going. The most impressive thing might have been when we were down 3-0 there wasn't a sign that we were in trouble. The girls were excited to play and knew their opportunity was in front of them. ... They've been rising up at the right time all year, but like I told them, we haven't accomplished anything yet."
East (21-2) scored a run in its first at-bat after Stangl drew the first of three intentional walks. Senior shortstop Peyton Stevermer followed by scorching a double into the left-center field gap in front of Emily Hacker's RBI fielder's choice.
The Cougars then erupted for six runs on six hits an inning later to take a 7-3 lead. Stevermer's double off the left-center field fence was the key blow while freshman second baseman Carlie Wendinger ripped an RBI double.
"I don't blame them for walking Ky, and I am so fortunate to have a great player like that on my team," Stevermer said. "Batting behind her gives me the great responsibility to get runners in and help our team score runs. West scored those early three runs, and that kind of put a fire under us. We wanted to show everyone that we're good and nobody is going to shut us down."
East, which defeated the Scarlets 3-2 and 4-2 during the regular season, expanded its cushion to 12-3 in fifth when Stangl blasted a grand slam over the left-center field fence to cap a five-run burst. Singles from junior first baseman Hailey Petzel and senior pinch-hitter Tiegen Richards, along with the Scarlets' third error of the game, set up the rally.
Stevermer and Petzel paced a 14-hit attack with three each.
"It was an amazing game; I am still shaking from it," Stangl said. "We didn't start out like we wanted to, but we got one back right away and then just kept chipping away and eventually the runs just kept coming. We never ran out of energy and stayed up the whole game. I love being put in those situations in the circle and having that adrenaline rush.
"This was an overall great team win and it was so much fun to play that I am still shaking. I didn't know if they were going to walk me to give up that one run, but when they threw to me I just wanted to make the at-bat count. ... I was able to send the ball out so it felt good."
East ended the game in the sixth when Wendinger singled through the hole off Scarlets' relief pitcher Hagen, and Petzel bounced a two-run homer off the top of the left-field fence. Wendinger collected two hits for the Cougars, who had nine different players hit safely.
Stangl finished with three strikeouts and two walks in winning a five-hitter.
"We knew we were going to come back and everyone in the lineup delivered," Petzel said. "We knew we had a lot of fight left in us and we wanted to win. I was struggling a little bit at the plate, but I've been practicing outside of practice and in practice on seeing different spins. We knew they'd walk Kylinn but we've got faith in every single player on this team and it showed today."
While East advances to the Section 2AAA title game Thursday, the Scarlets (17-5) will face New Prague at 5 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game at Caswell Park.
"I don't think either team expected this; they were just the better team today," West coach Don Krusemark said. "There was the snowball effect and it seems everything you try to do doesn't work. We got off to a good start, but you have to sustain that level and we haven't learned to do that yet. When we learn to do that, we're going to be pretty good, but it has been a recurring thing."
