ST. PAUL — Brogan Madson and Carson Schweim each scored 14 points in Mankato East's 79-73 loss to St. Francis in the consolation bracket of the Class AAA boys basketball tournament Wednesday at Concordia-St. Paul.
The Cougars trailed 43-35 at halftime but scored the first nine points of the second half, with Giles Lancaster making two 3-pointers.
East had a five-point lead midway through the second half and went up two with three minutes to play on Schweim's 3-pointer.
Lancaster and Dwuan Reliford each scored 12 points. Dwayne Bryant had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Ganden Gosch added sevenn points, six rebounds and four assists.
East ends the season at 24-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.