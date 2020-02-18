Mankato East’s high-octane offense overshadowed its heralded defense Tuesday night as the Cougars clinched the Big Nine Conference boys basketball title with an impressive 88-78 win over Rochester Mayo at the East gym.
Senior guard Jax Madson poured through a game-high 36 points and dished out six assists in helping the No. 2-ranked Cougars improve to 21-1 overall and 19-0 in the Big Nine. Senior guard Joich Gong finished with 23 points for the winners, who also received 11 points from junior guard Pal Kueth along with nine points and a team-best 12 rebounds from senior center Jordan Merseth.
“I think what allows us to run is that our defense is so good that it forces a lot of misses,” East coach Joe Madson said. “We have at least three and some times four guys on the floor that can start the break for us. I thought we were terrific defensively on the Madsens (Cincinnati-bound Gabe and Mason), and you don’t usually see them both having trouble in the same game.”
Mayo (17-6, 15-4 in Big Nine) entered the contest with the hopes of delaying the Cougars’ championship hopes for at least another game, but East controlled things from the start and were never really threatened. After East expanded its cushion to 74-55 on back-to-back drives to the cup by Gong with just over six minutes remaining, the Spartans made on final surge to close the gap to 81-75 on Gabe Madsen’s 3-pointer with 1:27 to go.
However, Jax Madson’s coast-to-coast drive five seconds later along with another hoop and two free throws sealed things.
East ended up connecting on 27 of 55 from the field for 49 percent and 24 of 32 for 75 percent from the foul line. The Cougars held a 33-30 edge on the boards and turned the ball over fewer times, 19-10. Gabe Madsen led the Spartans with 23 points and Mason Madsen chipped in 17.
“We knew there was going to be a playoff atmosphere in the gym so we had to bring a lot of energy, especially defensively,” Jax Madson said. “They kind of hurt us last time with the ball screen, but we were able to get out in the first half and run our transition. It was hard time for them to stop us in transition, but we knew with those two scorers that they’re never out of a game.”
East got things rolling as Jax Madson’s seven-point flurry — a 10-foot elbow pull-up off a turnover, right-side 3-pointer and transition drive — fueled a game-opening 15-6 burst.
After the Spartans pulled within 15-14 on Michael Scharp’s 13-footer and two triples from Gabe Madsen, Gong’s nine-point burst — five free throws and a pair of transition baskets — ignited a 19-3 run.
“Things started with our defense and then we started running,” Gong said. “Everything starts with our defense. We were able to find some mismatches offensively and get our teammates open for good shots. We wanted to make them take tough shots, and even though they made some, they were tough shots. We just wanted to get out and go. ... We just needed to stay aggressive.”
East took a 47-34 lead into the locker room after Jax Madson found Merseth for a layup as the clock expired.
Sophomore forward B.J. Omot’s three-point play off a steal and thunderous dunk and senior wing Dom Bangu’s 3-pointer countered two small runs by the Spartans early in the second half. Jax Madson then hit a trio of jumpers as the Cougars began to pull away.
“Everyone on this team is so unselfish and will do anything to get the win,” Jax Madson said. “Everybody has their own job to do and that’s what makes our team so good overall. This was up there with one of the best games I’ve ever played, but it was a team win and everyone contributed.”
East plays Friday at Mankato West.
