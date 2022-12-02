MANKATO — With a majority of its players gone from last year’s Class AAA third-place team, the Mankato East boys basketball team will count on new-look 6-foot senior guard Giles Lancaster to help fill the void.
“Giles has really improved his body by putting on some weight that is all muscle,” Cougars’ coach Joe Madson said. “He’s been in the weight room a lot and changed his diet to help out as well. He’s always been a terrific shooter, but now he is so much stronger, and he gets to the basket and can finish with a floater.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had a kid improve from one year to the next as much as he has. He has really matured nicely so we’re excited to see what he can do.”
Lancaster and 6-6 sophomore forward Carson Schweim (40 of 83 for 48 percent) provided plenty of 3-point punch as the Cougars compiled a 23-9 overall mark a year ago. Lancaster, Schweim and sophomore Brogan Madson were three of eight players to have games over 15 points during the season.
Madson, who set a school-record with 16 charges taken, was also the lone freshman to score 200 points in a single season.
“We had a lot of talented guys last year so there was plenty of depth on the team,” Lancaster said. “We really worked well together, which should help the guys who need to step up this year. There’s a lot of skilled players who are good shooters as well. I’ve gotten a lot stronger and quicker over the summer. I want to work on my defense and get on the boards a little bit more.
“I’ve also gotten better at handling the ball and adjusting to the faster pace at the varsity level. Our main goal is to make it back to the state and we all believe we can do it. We might not have as much depth, but we’ve still got a solid squad with players on the bench who can make a big difference. We don’t have the size and length to rely on at the defensive end so we’ll have to work on our rebounding and team defense.”
A trio of players — 6-4 junior wing Manaow Omot, 6-0 senior guard Ed Hulke and 6-9 freshman Branden Petzel — should see extensive duty when the Cougars open their season Friday at New Prague.
Coach Madson also indicated freshman guard Lucas Gustafson, sophomore wing Ganden Gosch, sophomore guard Duane Reliford and junior guard Dwayne Bryant should be in East’s rotation.
“We lack some size but we’re hoping to make up for that with quickness, toughness and the ability to do the little things,” Madson said. “Teams would get up to stop BJ Omot the last few years, so it will be tougher to prepare for this year. We’re going to get the game up-tempo and we’re definitely going to shoot more threes than we have in quite a while.
“These guys have all played a lot of basketball so their development will continue. Carson’s game is very diversified while Brogan will bring us some toughness along with going to the hoop nicely. MJ (Omot) has improved as a slasher and shooter. ... We’ll be very capable of scoring and our scoring should be spread out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.