NORTH MANKATO — Isaiah Anderson finished second, leading the Mankato East boys to the victory at the Mankato East Invitational cross country meet, held Wednesday at Benson Park.
Mankato East won the meet with 48 points. Bloomington Jefferson was second at 51, followed by Marshall at 81 and Owatonna at 83. Mankato West finished fifth at 105, with Waseca at 193, Waconia at 195, St. Louis Park at 227 and St. Peter at 247.
Adam Lueth of Bloomington Jefferson was the winner in 15:47.43.
Anderson had a runner-up time of 16:05.26. East's Luke Scholtes placed fourth at 16:26.90, with Nicholas Brauer in 12th at 16:54.02, Evan MacLean in 14th in 16:57.34 and Joseph Foley in 16th in 16:59.29.
Ephraim Staley led West with a third-place performance in 16:23.25. Ethan Cox took 24th in 17:22.49, and Landon Dimler was 27th in 17:33.01. Owen Risto placed 29th in 17:41.16, one place in front of Ian Kim in 17:41.81.
Waseca's top runner was Isaac Feldkamp, who placed 15th in 16:58.17.
Alexander Bur led St. Peter by taking 31st in 17:48.33.
Marshall won the eight-team girls meet with 35 points, followed by Owatonna at 60, Waconia at 91, Bloomington Jefferson at 97, Waseca at 129, Mankato East at 135, Mankato West at 146 and St. Louis Park at 251.
Megan Lee of Jefferson was the individual winner in 18:12.93.
Ella Dufault led Waseca with a 10th-place finish in 19:51.17. Other Waseca runners were Stella Omtvedt (21st, 20:27.43), Callie Dufault (23rd, 20:32.13), Maren Schimming (29th, 20:40.63) and Kya Hoof (57th, 22:52.78).
For East, Lauren Henkels placed 11th in 19:52.86. Addison Peed finished 25th in 20:36.74, one spot ahead of teammate Emmy Schulz in 20:38.51. Autumn Seiwert took 29th at 21:18.80, and Madison Wolle was 30th in 21:31.47.
West's Landree Quint took sixth in 19:31.46, and Chloe Aanenson was 24th in 20:35.65. Hannah James placed 37th in 21:18.19, with Karina Hulzebos in 42nd in 21:40.18 and Zoe Williams in 49th in 22:02.36.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.