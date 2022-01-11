MANKATO — The first seven games of the season didn’t go so well for the Mankato East boys basketball team.
Some good opponents, and some injuries and lackluster play, had the Cougars’ record at 3-4.
But a couple of victories cured some of what ailed the Cougars, who picked up their third straight victory 62-51 over Mankato West on Tuesday at Bresnan Arena.
“We can make all the excuses we want (about the first seven games), but we just weren’t very tough,” East coach Joe Madson said. “Maybe we figured it out. The last two wins (over Faribault and Rochester John Marshall) weren’t the toughest games we’ve played, but West is a very good team, and winning this one will give us a lot of confidence.”
East got off to a quick start, with Puolrah Gong nailing a corner 3-pointer, then lobbing to B.J. Omot for a baseline dunk. Another Gong 3 and Omot dunk, and the Cougars led 10-2 after 5 minutes.
Brady Haugum came off the bench and hit two long 3-pointers as the Scarlets, who had five turnovers early, rallied, taking an 18-16 lead on Aidan Corbett’s layup.
Another dunk and 3-pointer by Omot highlighted an 8-0 run that put the Cougars back in front, with East’s Jacob Eggert and West’s Mekhi Collins trading 3-pointers to end the first half, with East up 27-23.
“We just played calm, and we stayed strong on the defensive end,” Omot said. “We knew they were a good team and would come back.”
Jack Raverty’s 3-pointer at the 10-minute mark of the second half put the Scarlets up 42-40 before the Cougars found another gear.
Omot had another dunk and two putbacks as the Cougars went up 51-44. Meer Othow’s layup capped another 6-0 run for a nine-point lead.
Louis Magers hit a 3-pointer with 1:30 to play that pulled West within 59-51, but East continued to force turnovers and quick shots, finishing off the crosstown victory.
“I think we missed seven free throws in the first half, and we had some turnovers go right through our hands,” West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “You can’t do that in games and expect to win.
“We just never got into a rhythm offensively. We’re not a perfect team, and East is really good.”
Omot finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, while Gong had 14 points. Brogan Madson and Eggert each scored eight.
“This was the crosstown game, big for section seedings,” Joe Madson said. “We’re not as strong as West, but I thought we played with some toughness tonight.”
For West, Collins had 13 points and five rebounds, and Magers added nine points and eight rebounds. Corbett also scored nine points.
West (8-2, 6-1 in Big Nine) hosts Marshall in a nonconference game Thursday, while East (6-4, 5-3) plays at home Thursday against Albert Lea.
“This was a big game for us to get some momentum,” Omot said. “We could play (West) twice more this season.”
