ROCHESTER — Andrew Johnson won a pair of events to help Mankato East finish fourth in the Big Nine Conference boys track and field meet Friday.
Rochester Mayo won the championship with 273.5 points. East was fourth at 168.5, and Mankato West placed sixth at 123.
Johnson won the 1,600-meter run in 4:21.14 and 3,200 run in 9:33.13.
Okout Ochan placed second in the triple jump at 41-feet-6 3/4, and Medi Akwai took second in the 100 hurdles in 15:04.
Eli Olson finished third in the shot put at 46-5 1/4, as did Isaiah Anderson in the 3,200 run in 10:00.16. The Cougars' 4x800 relay placed third in 8:23.03.
West won three relays: 4x100 (43.26), 4x200 (1:31.02) and 4x400 (3:30.80).
Owen Johnson was runner-up in the 100 dash in 11.02, while Markus Rupnow took third in the 800 run in 2:01.34.
