CRYSTAL — Jett Oachs finished second overall, leading the Mankato East boys cross country team to a second-place finish in the 20-team Ron Kretsch Invitational at Basset Creek Park.
The meet's format includes a separate 2-mile race for each grade level. The top seven times from each team are added together for the team score. East's team time of 1:15:33 was 28 seconds behind first-place Nova Classical Academy.
Oachs finished in 10:02. Benilde-St. Margaret's Peter Lynch won with a time of 9:56. There were 437 runners in the race.
East's Andrew Johnson was sixth (10:24), Calvin Rykhus was 14th (10:24) and Calvin Moeller was 23rd (10:55).
