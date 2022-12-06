Mankato East’s explosive offense ignited an impressive early onslaught Tuesday night as the Cougars overwhelmed Austin 86-65 in the Big Nine Conference boys basketball game at the East gym.
East (2-0) soared out to a 27-8 advantage when junior guard Dwayne Bryant scored on a fastbreak layup eight minutes into the contest. Sophomore wing Carson Schweim’s 8-foot banker along with sophomore forward Ganden Gosch’s driving hoop got things started before sophomore guard Brogan Madson’s left baseline 3-pointer capped a game-opening 7-0 surge.
“You’re not going to shoot great every night, we showed that at New Prague but our defense showed up,” East coach Joe Madson said. “Tonight, not only did we shoot it well, our defense was there from the start. When we defend like that and get those clean looks it’s going to be fun. Austin is still trying to feel things out going from a 1-2-2 zone to a man, and they’ll be better in the man next time we see them.
“I loved the way our guys attacked the basket when they came out and got us. They helped out a lot and we’ve got the guys who can make the threes off the kick. Ganden really does the little things. He knows how to rebound, pass the ball and he really got to the basket. He had that huge guy to guard inside and he really battled with him and was super active. I’ve always challenged him to be more aggressive because he’s such a laid back kid. ... He’s gotten rid of that and has become a very good player.”
East, which connected on 31 of 60 from the field for 51.6 percent and drained 12 3-pointers, expanded its margin to 27-8 behind Schweim’s 3-pointer and three-point play along with a triple and slashing drive by senior guard Giles Lancaster. Gosch, who ended up with nine points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocked shots, added a baseline 3-pointer and acrobatic layup in the burst.
“We played a great game all the way around,” Gosch said. “We’re a big strong team and overall we’re very fast. They came at us strong, we just came back at them stronger. ... We shot the lights out.”
Lancaster and Madson nailed 3-pointers late in the half before Lucas Gustafson’s right baseline three produced a 51-25 Cougars’ lead at the break. Schweim, who finished with 27 points, four steals and three blocked shots, put through 15 points over the initial 18 minutes while Madson tallied 10 of his 14 points and Lancaster netted eight of his 14 points.
“I think we figured things out and didn’t rush things so much,” Schweim said. “We settled in and took our time with our shots. We can shoot the ball very well and we can also get in the lane to score from all three levels. We have a lot of depth and everyone is excited to get a chance to play varsity basketball. Everybody can shoot on this team so we have trust in moving the ball and making that extra pass.”
Austin (1-1) made a couple of mini runs in the second half behind 6-foot-4 power forward Buai Duop (21 points) and senior sharpshooter Jack Lang (12 points on four threes). However, the Cougars turned those back with some accurate perimeter shooting and tenacious defense.
East plays a nonconference game Thursday at St. Peter.
