After a flawless defensive effort through eight innings, a rare double error on an infield grounder enabled Rochester Century to defeat Mankato East 4-3 in nine innings of a Big Nine Conference baseball game Thursday at Wolverton Field.
Century (7-8) tallied the game-winner after senior right-hander Jordan Grams, who wiggled out of a seventh-inning jam and pitched three hitless innings, registered the first two outs. Grams, who struck out three and walked three, hit a batter before walking Peter Lynch and winning pitcher Matthew Haun to force in a run.
“Obviously, the outcome wasn’t the greatest,” Grams said. “We were able to outhit them, but with all the walks we should have pulled out the win. I came into a tough situation so I just needed to throw strikes and let the D work. I walked too many guys at the end.
“My arm was starting to get a little bit sore and that wasn’t the way things should have ended. We battled back and had a chance to win it, but we just couldn’t come up with the hit.”
East (10-5) got off to a quick start in hopes of stretching its winning streak to six when junior right fielder Gus Gartzke laced a two-run single into right field in the first inning. Junior left-fielder Hunter Milow bounced a single through the hole to ignite things before Grams reached on a throwing error.
Junior right-hander Matthew Werk, who allowed three runs on seven hits over six frames while fanning eight and walking three, blanked the Panthers through three innings before Haun’s two-out, run-scoring single trimmed the deficit to 2-1 After Lynch’s two-run single gave Century a 3-2 lead an inning later, tied things with an unearned run in the sixth after Tanner Borchardt reached on an infield single.
“It was a good ballgame,” East coach Micah Degner said. “It was the first extra inning game we’ve played this year. We got out of a huge jam when Grams came in, but we had that error and we just left too many runners on base.
“It was good to play in a tight game like this. We just need to learn from this one as we head towards the playoffs. We had a lot of hits but just couldn’t get them with guys on base and two outs. I am happy with the way things have gone this year. We’re battling some injuries right now, but we’re looking to the playoffs and the matchups right now.”
Grams inherited two runners with no outs in the seventh. However, he set down three straight before strike out two in a scoreless eighth frame. A trio of Cougars — Gartzke, Werk and Borchardt — collected two hits as the Cougars banged out 10. East stranded 11 runners on base compared to the Panthers’ 10.
Century starter Ryan Ohm was touched for three runs on nine hits over seven innings Haun turned in three scoress innings on just one hit.
East looks to regain its winning way when it entertains Faribault on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.