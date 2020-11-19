MANKATO — With nine seniors playing their final match in their own gym on Thursday night at Mankato East High School, junior hitter Lexi Karge knew exactly what she didn't want to do.
"We didn't want to lose," she said. "I think they beat us in five games last year, so we wanted revenge. We've been waiting for this match all season."
The Cougars happened to be taking on their crosstown rivals, Mankato West, in the final match of the season for both teams. Most fans expected a match that would go four or five sets, but East got on a roll at the end of the first and then cruised to a 25-21, 25-19, 26-24 Big Nine Conference victory.
"I think we started out a little tight tonight," East coach Dan Blasl said. "We had trouble finding our rhythm."
The Cougars finally found it trailing 20-13 in the opener. They proceeded to outscore West 12-1 the rest of the way for the 25-21 win.
It was Karge who led the charge at the net, getting three ace blocks and three block assists along with Anna Lancaster. Senior Kailee Magaard engineered the rally from the service line, scoring nine straight points. After West answered with its lone point down the stretch, East's Mackenzie Schweim belted a kill down the middle to close out the match."
"Kailee has been our most consistent server all year," Blasl said. "She was the one we wanted up in that situation.
"Lexi really took over the net. "She ended up with nine blocks for us which is a career high."
East continued the momentum in Game 2, jumping to a 10-3 lead and staying ahead the whole way. West mounted a short rally at the close of the set, closing the gap from 23-15 to 23-19, but the Cougars scored the final two points to pull it out.
"This was not what we expected at all," said West coach Stacy Jackson. "We kept trying to find an answer for (Karge) up front but it took us too long to find it. We made some adjustments in the third game and that seemed to work out better but we couldn't get over the hump."
Similar to the end of the second, the Scarlets rallied from a 24-19 deficit to tie the match at 24. Grace Banse had two ace blocks during the run while Mattea Burmeister and Genesis Jackson each had kills.
But again, it wasn't enough as East closed out the match with a kill from Rachel Clifford and a final ace block from Karge to win 26-24.
Schweim led the Cougars with 10 kills. Clifford and Madie Clarke (who asserted herself big time in the final set), finished with five kills apiece. Kylie Christofferson ended up with 12 digs and Kiaya Hoffner had nine. Magaard led the team with 23 assists.
For West, Megan Meyer ripped 12 kills, Banse had six and Burmeister had five. Abbi Stierlen delivered 15 digs, Allison Banse had 11 digs and Genesis Jackson dished out 28 assists.
The loss gives West a final season record of 7-4. East finishes 9-3 which is good enough for third place in the Big Nine.
"It was a very fortunate season for us," Blasl said. "We didn't have any matches canceled due to Covid. Our players really came through."
