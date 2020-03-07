Mankato East’s suffocating defense and unselfish offensive play fueled an 86-42 victory over Hutchinson in the Section 2AAA boys basketball semifinals Saturday night at Gustavus Adolphus’ Lund Center.
Senior guard Joich Gong scored 24 points and collected four assists, while senior center Jordan Merseth worked the interior for 16 points and six rebounds in helping the No. 2-ranked Cougars improve to 26-1 on the season. Sophomore forward B.J. Omot added 14 points and five assists for the winners, who also received 11 points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds from senior guard Jax Madson.
“Our defense sets up our running game, and we were able to get out and go tonight,” East coach Joe Madson said. “You can’t ask for a better start than we had. I thought we got a little bit lackadaisical on some defensive possessions in the second half. But those things will happen to high school kids when you’re up by 40 points. You tend to lose some of that focus when you have a comfortable lead.
“Overall, I thought our defense was very good and we shot the three-ball extremely well. ... We had a lot of guys who contributed again and that’s huge. We got a lot of guys who work their butts off the whole week in practice so it was nice to get them on the floor in front of a lot of fans.”
Gong’s right-wing 3-pointer and Merseth’s fastbreak basket got the Cougars going before Russell Corrigan’s 8-footer made it 5-2. Gong’s left-side triple and Omot’s slashing drive kept things rolling before Omot’s baseline drive and dunk put the Cougars in front 18-9. East continued its onslaught Pal Kueth’s fastbreak layup capped a 22-4 burst and gave East a 38-11 lead.
“I just knew from the jump that it was time to go,” Gong said. “They’re a decent team so we wanted to get on them right away. It all starts in practice. We practice very well to prepare for this. Our reserves work us very well in practice. They challenge us every day because they want to get better and also make us better.
“We know we have to play defense and rebound so we can run. We’re a very athletic team and can outrun just about anybody. We’re always locked in on defense because we know that’s going to help us on offense.”
East got a nifty fastbreak drive and underhand scoop from Omot in the waning seconds to take a 51-17 lead into the locker room at half. Gong ended up with 15 first-half points, while Omot tallied 12 points. Madson and Merseth chipped in eight points apiece for the Cougars, who shot 60 percent for the game and totaled 30 assists on 33 baskets.
“We hit a lot of shots and that really opened it up so we could distribute inside,” Merseth said. “The quick start really gets in the other teams’ heads mentally and make it tough for them to come back. We’re all on the same page defensively, we’re talking and communicating at all times.
“Our reserves are amazing. They really give us good looks in practice. There’s some days where we have trouble guarding them because they’re playing better than us.
“Our bench is the best bench in the state right now, they give us so much support and get us all hyped up.”
Senior guard Grant Hermer dished out a team-best six assists.
Hutchinson (15-13) was led by Corrigan’s 12 points and eight rebounds. Each team grabbed 28 rebounds in the contest while the Tigers committed more miscues 19-8
East plays Marshall for the section championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gustavus Adolphus. Marshall defeated St. Peter 87-59 on Saturday.
