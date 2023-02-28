Mankato East girls basketball coach Rob Stevermer wasn’t seen doing cartwheels when the Section 2AAA playoff bracket was unveiled Saturday morning.
After all, the Cougars drew the No. 2 seed and would have to face No. 7-seeded Mankato West in Tuesday’s opening round “rivalry game.”
Stevermer’s concerns were justified as the pesky Scarlets built a 13-point first-half lead before a game-ending 37-13 surge enabled East to claim a 59-46 win at the East gym.
“Honestly I thought they’d get the No. 6 seed and we would end up getting New Prague,” Stevermer said. “This is always a competitive match-up because we know each other so well. It comes down to who plays well and West really played well tonight. They hit a lot of shots in the first half and that forced us to put things together in the second half when we needed to.
“It was a tough first-round match-up but I am sure it was a fun game for the fans. We defended a little bit better in the second half and we were more aggressive in creating some things. They were playing good defense so we had to move the ball better and take advantage of our opportunities. ... We got more stops and rebounded better in the second half. Our identity has to be our defense and we got lost a few times.”
After a left baseline 3-pointer put the Scarlets (11-16) ahead 33-22 with 14:18 to go, a left-wing 3-pointer and 17 footer from sophomore guard Madeline Beaty triggered East’s final burst. Senior guard Teresa Kiewiet’s free-throw line pull-up and baseline triple gave West a 41-39 advantage. Kylinn Stangl’s basket along with two inside hoops from junior forward Ellie Edberg gave the Cougars a 45-41 lead with 6:25 left.
“Sections begin a new season and West really came out strong,” East senior guard Peyton Stevermer, who ended up with 19 points and three assists, said. “They came out not to lose and it took us a while to realize that we weren’t done either. I was proud of the way our team fought back instead of just taking the punch. West had all the energy and grit, they were outworking us.
“We needed to match their energy if we were going to beat them. We were letting them do whatever they wanted in the first half so we had to step up our defense to try to stop Teresa. You have to adjust when you’re playing against good players and we did that. We know West is a capable team so I wasn’t surprised how they played. ... It’s tournament basketball.”
Senior guard Landry Debeau, who nailed four 3-pointers in finishing with 15 points and three assists, dropped through a left-side three before Kiewiet’s two foul shots regained the lead for the Scarlets at 46-45. However, those were West’s final points as Stevermer’s nine-point flurry — a pair of 3-pointers and a trio of free throws — quickly separated the two teams.
“We knew we were the underdogs but we were comfortable coming in and played fearless,” Kiewiet, who closed out her prep career with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals, said. “We had nothing to lose because nearly everyone in the gym expected us to lose. We came in with a winning attitude and we’re going to take it to them.
“We’ve got players who can make shots so we gave them a run for their money. I am so proud of our effort, not only tonight but the whole season. This is a special group that is always super positive. There wasn’t a negative thing said the entire game.”
West took its largest lead of the contest when Debeau hit a head-on 3-pointer to make it 26-13 with 3:43 remaining in the first half. East (20-6) connected on 20 of 42 from the field for 47.6% compared to the Scarlets’ 15 of 41 for 36.5%. East won the boards 32-24 and committed more turnovers 14-13.
“I was excited to get another crack at East,” West coach Julia Battern said. “I am so proud of our effort. We had a lot of players step up and make big plays for us tonight. We knew we’d have to have everyone contribute to have a chance and we did. East made some big shots down the stretch and also had a lot of players contribute. East-West is always a special game night and it was fun. ... I just wish we could have come out on the other end.”
Edberg totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds for the winners, who also received four points and eight boards from junior forward Hailey Petzel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.