In the 2019 cross country state meet, running as an eighth-grader, Isaiah Anderson finished last — 174th — more than three minutes behind the winner.
But instead of being discouraged and giving up, the Mankato East runner decided he needed to work harder, and on Saturday, he’ll get his chance to improve his finish, likely by a lot.
“I didn’t really have any expectations because I knew I was going to finish toward the back,” Anderson said. “I knew I could do better if I worked hard.”
The East boys and girls both qualified for the Class AA cross country meet Saturday at St. Olaf in Northfield. The boys team was at the state meet in 2019, but this is a first for the girls team, taking advantage of the new three-class meet.
The East boys placed 14th at the 2019 meet but have much higher goals this time.
“Last year, when we knew there was going to be three classes, we had expectations that we could get back (to the state meet),” East coach Chris Ward said. “We were thinking about a top-seven finish, but our new goal is top five. It’s a challenge, but I think it’s doable with some good performances.”
The Cougars are coming off a second-place finish at the Section 2AA meet, with Anderson (second), sophomore Luke Scholtes (ninth), junior Nicholas Brauer (13th), senior Edward Nguyen (18th) and sophomore Evan MacLean (19th) all in the top 20. Scholtes tied his personal-best time, while Brauer and Nguyen set new personal records.
Seniors McCormick, Rohlk and Christian Wilmes will also compete for the Cougars.
“In 2019, we had a bunch of gritty, gutsy runners who had competed at a high level for a long time,” Ward said. “This year, we have a lot of guys who haven’t been in that position, but they have put in a lot of work to get here, and they’re really starting to click.”
Anderson has an individual goal of finishing in the top five, with most of the pack behind him instead of in front of him, as it was in 2019.
“I want to break 16 minutes,” he said. “I’d really like to push that top three.”
The East girls are competing in the state meet for the first time. The Cougars had a strong team in 2020, but the state meet was cancelled by the pandemic.
Three of the top seven runners are gone from that team, but the Cougars finished in a tight pack at the section meet, with four runners between 11-20 and freshman Autumn Seiwert taking 10 seconds off of her personal best to move up to 30th clinching the second-place finish and a state berth.
“We were all really excited,” senior Ava Matejcek said. “It showed that all of our hard work and training paid off. I’m so proud of all of us, and we’re super excited to represent East. It’s crazy.”
Eighth-grader Lauren Henkels (11th), junior Addison Peed (12th), Matejcek (13th) and junior Emmy Schulz (20th) were top-20 runners at the section meet.
Junior Eva Peters and senior Abigail Scholtes will also compete at the state meet.
“We’re looking to finish in the top half,” East coach Jennifer Hillger said. “But we’ll see.”
West junior Nicole Swanson also will be competing at the state meet.
Class A
The Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys cross country team, which was runner-up in Section 2, will compete in the state meet Saturday at St. Olaf.
Sophomore Nathan Strobel, sophomore Jorden Rossow, junior James Younge, freshman Sam Vetter and eighth-grader Corbin Deichman were the top runners for Loyola/Cleveland at the section meet. Eighth-grader Soren Kelly and freshman T.J. Waldron will also compete for Loyola/Cleveland.
Junior Cole Stencel of Maple River, freshman Josiah Demaris of Madelia-Truman, sophomore Landon Dimler of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and sophomore Ethan Anderson of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial will compete in the state meet as individuals.
St. James Area qualified for the girls meet, with sophomore America Trejo-Esqueda, junior Diana Rodriguez, sophomore Katelyn Ojeda-Callejas, freshman Ailen Balbuena-Perez, freshman Ruby Zamora, senior Maritza Rodriguez and freshman Arlene Melendez making up the team.
Senior Grace Moeller of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet and senior Hailey Juarez Le Sueur-Henderson also qualified for the state meet.
